Thibauld Mazire, né en 1970, est diplômé en 1991 des Métiers d’art (laque) de l’Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Arts Appliqués Olivier de Serres à Paris.

Il enseigne le laque à l’Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Arts Appliqués Olivier de Serres depuis 1999.

Président de l’association LAC (laqueurs associés pour la création), il participe à de nombreuses expositions à Paris et en province, ainsi qu’au Japon, où son travail a été récompensé par le prix « The Japan Paintmakers Association, Chairman Prize » à l’occasion de l’exposition « The Ishikawa international urushi design competition 96 » (Concours international de laque d’Ishikawa 96) à Kanasawa au Japon.

Il a d’ailleurs participé comme jury au concours « The Ishikawa international urushi design competition 2005 » (Concours international de laque d’Ishikawa 2005) à Kanasawa au Japon.



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Born in 1970 , Thibault Mazire received a diploma of Applied Arts and Crafts (lacquer) in 1991 at the Paris Institute of Applied Arts and Crafts Olivier de Serres.

Since 1993, he has taught for the AFEDAP (association providing training in fine arts) and at the Paris Institute of Applied Arts and Crafts Olivier de Serres since 1999.

President of the “Lac Association” since 2001, he has appeared in numerous exhibitions in Paris and across France, as well as in Japan, where his work was awarded “The Japan Paintmakers Association Chairman’s prize” during the exhibition “The Ishikawa International Urushi design competition 96”.

By combining modern techniques with ancestral savoir-faire, Thibault Mazire provides a personal response to the questions posed by contemporary creation. Thibault renders a world draped in mystery. In his pictures, an opening sheds light on a dark and ill-defined interior, intensified by the use of gold leaf and silver; characters, often alone, are submerged in a melancholic reverie.





Mes compétences :

Créativité

Adaptabilité

Transmission de savoir faire

Rigueur