Thibault GERALD

EY (Ernst & Young)
- Senior Auditor, Industry/Energy
Courbevoie2014 - 2018-Preparing reports, commentaries and financial statements
-Liaising with managerial staff and presenting findings and recommendations
-Ensuring procedures, policies, legislation and regulations are correctly followed and complied with
-Undertaking reviews of wages
-Gauging levels of financial risk within organisations
Société Générale
- M&A Diversified Industries Internship
PARIS2013 - 2014Paris offices, France
-Execution buy-side (c.a. €900m)
-Valuation of potential targets through multiples analysis and DCF models
-Sector analysis (automobile, drilling, aeronautics, construction, aggregates, TIC, mining, transport)
-Developed strategic reviews and marketing presentations to pitch companies and investors
-Worked on various sectors: automobile, drilling, aeronautics, construction, aggregates, TIC
Hermès
- Corporate Finance Internship
Paris2011 - 2011New York City offices, USA
-Margin analysis: check up of the products margins
-Reporting: check up of the financial data and of the daily sales.
-P&L: balance sheet and income statement analysis
-Work with all the stores managers of the United-States