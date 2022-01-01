Menu

Thibault GERALD

  • Exelmans Audit Et Conseil
  • Director Transaction Services

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Bloomberg
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Capital IQ
Mergermarkets
Microsoft Word

Entreprises

  • Exelmans Audit Et Conseil - Director Transaction Services

    Finance | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant

  • Ey (ernst & Young) - Manager Transaction Services

    Finance | Courbevoie 2018 - maintenant

  • EY (Ernst & Young) - Senior Auditor, Industry/Energy

    Courbevoie 2014 - 2018 -Preparing reports, commentaries and financial statements
    -Liaising with managerial staff and presenting findings and recommendations
    -Ensuring procedures, policies, legislation and regulations are correctly followed and complied with
    -Undertaking reviews of wages
    -Gauging levels of financial risk within organisations

  • Société Générale - M&A Diversified Industries Internship

    PARIS 2013 - 2014 Paris offices, France

    -Execution buy-side (c.a. €900m)
    -Valuation of potential targets through multiples analysis and DCF models
    -Sector analysis (automobile, drilling, aeronautics, construction, aggregates, TIC, mining, transport)
    -Developed strategic reviews and marketing presentations to pitch companies and investors
    -Worked on various sectors: automobile, drilling, aeronautics, construction, aggregates, TIC

  • Hermès - Corporate Finance Internship

    Paris 2011 - 2011 New York City offices, USA

    -Margin analysis: check up of the products margins
    -Reporting: check up of the financial data and of the daily sales.
    -P&L: balance sheet and income statement analysis
    -Work with all the stores managers of the United-States

Formations

  • East China Normal University

    Shanghai 2014 - 2014 -Finance, valuation
    -Venture Capital
    -Strategy
    -Entrepreneurship

  • Université Lumière Lyon

    Lyon 2012 - 2013 Bachelor in Law

    Business Law, Contract Law, Taw Law
    American Law & English Law

  • EMLyon Business School

    Ecully 2011 - 2014 Master in Management

    -Mergers and Acquisitions
    -Global Capital Markets
    -Corporate Finance
    -Entrepreneurship
    -English, Spanish

    Vice President of the Oenology club of EM LYON Business School

  • Intégrale Institut

    Paris 2008 - 2011 Intensive 2-year course preceding competitive entrance to top business schools
    N°2 preparatory school in France

  • Lycée Saint Jean De Passy

    Paris 2000 - 2008

Réseau

