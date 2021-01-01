Menu

Thierry DEMAN

  • Architecte Systèmes Sénior
  • Permis Informatique
  • Architecte Systèmes Sénior

PARIS

En résumé

Evolution de carrière:
- Architecte Systèmes Sénior
- Architecte en technologie Microsoft (Systèmes)
- Ingénieur systèmes
- Spécialiste systèmes
- Analyste programmeur de Gestion

Microsoft MVP Exchange depuis Janvier 2002 à 2016

89 MCPs (Office 365, Exchange 2016, Cloud,,...)
MCSE Messaging (Exchange2013)(Charter member)
MCSE Server Infrastructure (Windows Server 2012 R2)(Charter member)
MCSA Office 365 (Charter member)
MCITP-W2K8 SERVER ADMINISTRATOR et ENTERPRISE ADMINISTRATOR
MCITP Virtualisation Server 2008 R2
MCITP-DBA 2005 et 2008
MCITP-DEV 2005 et 2008
MCITP-EXCHANGE 2007,2010
MCSE 2003 Messaging & Security
MCTS Windows 2008 (AD, Network, Application)
MCDBA 7 et 2000
MCTS-Forefront Client
MCTS-SCCM (Evolution de SMS)
MCTS-Vista et Windows 7
MCTS-EBS&SBS 2008
MCTS SCVMM
MCTS OCS 2007
Windows 8
IBM CS Xseries

https://base.faqexchange.info
http://www.faqexchange.info
http://base.faqexchange.info
http://blog.le-pi.com/

Voici quelques clients pour lesquels j'ai eu l'occasion de travailler à un moment ou un autre pour

- réaliser des Audits ou analyses,
- des implémentations ou migrations
- ou de la configuration et administration avancée:

ONISEP, St-GOBAIN GLASS (ex Vitrage), St-Gobain Sekurit, AUCHAN, DECATHLON, AGAPES, MATCH, JULES, CAMAIEU, le C.H.A.M., KIABI, NORAUTO, DEVANLAY-LACOSTE, AFT, KILOUTOU, LANVIN, BECKMAN, NATIXIS/GESTITRES, C.D.A., LE MONDE, PRISMA PRESSE, ALD AUTOMOTIVE, MARMARA, LAPEYRE, SERVAIR, Groupe BAYARD, HACHETTE LIVRE, PWC, Groupe EXPRESS, IDTGV et bien d'autres encore.

Mes compétences :
Virtualisation
Security
Microsoft
MCSE
MCITP
Scripting Unix
Windows Systems
Exchange server
HyperV
AIX
Linux

Entreprises

  • Permis Informatique - Architecte Systèmes Sénior

    Informatique | PARIS 2020 - maintenant Audit, Migration, Architecture d'infrastructure, Office 365, Messagerie, Teams, Sécurité et Compliance

  • Nelite - Consultant Senior

    Informatique | Paris (75000) 2016 - 2020

  • LE PERMIS INFORMATIQUE - Architecte Systèmes

    Informatique | PARIS 2008 - 2016 Les missions principales sont basées sur l'audit et l'analyse de migrations, de fusions basées sur Active Directory, Exchange, ...

    Certaines missions ont été étudiées puis réalisées, d'autres gérées en tant que chef de projet.

    La diversité des missions permet d'aborder de nouveaux produits(OCS,Windows 2008...),des clients sur des secteurs différents et de nouvelles problématiques.

    La veille technologique reste un point important pour la bonne connaissance de ce secteur.

  • BY THE WAY - Ingénieur système Consultant

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2004 - 2008 Spécialisé dans les technologies systèmes Microsoft, je conseille les clients sur l'architecture système optimale et l'interopérabilité avec les autres systèmes.

    Windows 2003, Active directory, Exchange, SQL et ISA sont les produits principaux utilisés!

    De nombreux clients m'ont fait confiance pour réaliser des maquètes, des migrations et configurations plus ou moins complexes: Auchan, Camaieu, Decathlon, Jules, Norauto, ST-Gobain Vitrage, ST-Gobain Sekurit, le Centre Hospitalier de l'Arrondissement de Montreuil, Agapes, Devanlay-Lacoste et bien d'autres...

  • Normand Informatique - Ingénieur Systèmes

    1985 - 2004 Au vu de la faible rentabilité de la partie services et du manque de volonté de poursuivre cette activité, cette société a choisi de se réorienter en 2003 uniquement sur le développement (le suivi) de logiciels dans le domaine de la santé.

    L'application principale basée sur Microsoft SQL ne peut fonctionner que sous Windows. Pourtant, chez Normand Informatique, personne n'est certifiée ni sur SQL, ni en développement.

    Grâce à mon travail personnel, mes nombreuses lectures du soir et mes activités sur les forums, j'ai pu conserver un niveau suffisant malgré le manque de formation et l'absence d'achats des supports de cours nécessaires.
    - Heureusement, la reconnaissance en tant que MVP par Microsoft depuis Janvier 2002 m'a permis d'obtenir les ouvrages nécessaires et de passer de passer gratuitement le minimum de certifications pour valider mes acquis.

  • ARMEE DE TERRE - CHEF DU SERVICE EXPLOITATION

    1983 - 1983 ASPIRANT-OFFICIER DE RESERVE dans un escadron de transport

    - Spécialité SMT (Transport Militaire)

    Cette fonction m'a permis de gérer l'affectation des missions en fonction des personnels et matériels disponibles.

  • ARPI SYSTEM - Gérant de SARL

    1981 - 1984 Comptable, Développeur, créateur et gérant de SARL.

    La société avait 2 activités très différentes:

    -> le négoce de matériaux de constructions (les ardoises)
    -> la prestation de services informatiques

Formations

  • Centre Etudes Supérieures Industrielles CESI (Arras)

    Arras 1984 - 1985 ANALYSTE PROGRAMMEUR DE GESTION

  • Institut Catholique De Lille IEC

    Lille 1979 - 1981 Expertise Comptable

  • Institut Catholique De Lille

    Lille 1978 - 1980 Etant passé en 2ème année sans problème, je n'ai pas eu le droit de doubler (ce qui aurait été la 1ère fois). Je ne devais pas correspondre au profil recherché par cette école à ce moment-là.

  • Université Catholique De Lille (Lille)

    Lille 1978 - 1981 MICRO-ECONOMIE

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Lille 1977 - 1979 IESEG II

  • Notre Dame Des Dunes

    Dunkerque 1975 - 1977 D: "MATHEMATIQUES ET SCIENCES NATURELLES"

Réseau