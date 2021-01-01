Thierry DEMAN

Evolution de carrière:

- Architecte Systèmes Sénior

- Architecte en technologie Microsoft (Systèmes)

- Ingénieur systèmes

- Spécialiste systèmes

- Analyste programmeur de Gestion



Microsoft MVP Exchange depuis Janvier 2002 à 2016



89 MCPs (Office 365, Exchange 2016, Cloud,,...)

MCSE Messaging (Exchange2013)(Charter member)

MCSE Server Infrastructure (Windows Server 2012 R2)(Charter member)

MCSA Office 365 (Charter member)

MCITP-W2K8 SERVER ADMINISTRATOR et ENTERPRISE ADMINISTRATOR

MCITP Virtualisation Server 2008 R2

MCITP-DBA 2005 et 2008

MCITP-DEV 2005 et 2008

MCITP-EXCHANGE 2007,2010

MCSE 2003 Messaging & Security

MCTS Windows 2008 (AD, Network, Application)

MCDBA 7 et 2000

MCTS-Forefront Client

MCTS-SCCM (Evolution de SMS)

MCTS-Vista et Windows 7

MCTS-EBS&SBS 2008

MCTS SCVMM

MCTS OCS 2007

Windows 8

IBM CS Xseries



https://base.faqexchange.info

http://www.faqexchange.info

http://base.faqexchange.info

http://blog.le-pi.com/



Voici quelques clients pour lesquels j'ai eu l'occasion de travailler à un moment ou un autre pour



- réaliser des Audits ou analyses,

- des implémentations ou migrations

- ou de la configuration et administration avancée:



ONISEP, St-GOBAIN GLASS (ex Vitrage), St-Gobain Sekurit, AUCHAN, DECATHLON, AGAPES, MATCH, JULES, CAMAIEU, le C.H.A.M., KIABI, NORAUTO, DEVANLAY-LACOSTE, AFT, KILOUTOU, LANVIN, BECKMAN, NATIXIS/GESTITRES, C.D.A., LE MONDE, PRISMA PRESSE, ALD AUTOMOTIVE, MARMARA, LAPEYRE, SERVAIR, Groupe BAYARD, HACHETTE LIVRE, PWC, Groupe EXPRESS, IDTGV et bien d'autres encore.



Mes compétences :

Virtualisation

Security

Microsoft

MCSE

MCITP

Scripting Unix

Windows Systems

Exchange server

HyperV

AIX

Linux