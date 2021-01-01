Thierry DEMAN

Evolution de carrière:
- Architecte Systèmes Sénior
- Architecte en technologie Microsoft (Systèmes)
- Ingénieur systèmes
- Spécialiste systèmes
- Analyste programmeur de Gestion
Microsoft MVP Exchange depuis Janvier 2002 à 2016
89 MCPs (Office 365, Exchange 2016, Cloud,,...)
MCSE Messaging (Exchange2013)(Charter member)
MCSE Server Infrastructure (Windows Server 2012 R2)(Charter member)
MCSA Office 365 (Charter member)
MCITP-W2K8 SERVER ADMINISTRATOR et ENTERPRISE ADMINISTRATOR
MCITP Virtualisation Server 2008 R2
MCITP-DBA 2005 et 2008
MCITP-DEV 2005 et 2008
MCITP-EXCHANGE 2007,2010
MCSE 2003 Messaging & Security
MCTS Windows 2008 (AD, Network, Application)
MCDBA 7 et 2000
MCTS-Forefront Client
MCTS-SCCM (Evolution de SMS)
MCTS-Vista et Windows 7
MCTS-EBS&SBS 2008
MCTS SCVMM
MCTS OCS 2007
Windows 8
IBM CS Xseries
https://base.faqexchange.info
http://www.faqexchange.info
http://blog.le-pi.com/
Voici quelques clients pour lesquels j'ai eu l'occasion de travailler à un moment ou un autre pour
- réaliser des Audits ou analyses,
- des implémentations ou migrations
- ou de la configuration et administration avancée:
ONISEP, St-GOBAIN GLASS (ex Vitrage), St-Gobain Sekurit, AUCHAN, DECATHLON, AGAPES, MATCH, JULES, CAMAIEU, le C.H.A.M., KIABI, NORAUTO, DEVANLAY-LACOSTE, AFT, KILOUTOU, LANVIN, BECKMAN, NATIXIS/GESTITRES, C.D.A., LE MONDE, PRISMA PRESSE, ALD AUTOMOTIVE, MARMARA, LAPEYRE, SERVAIR, Groupe BAYARD, HACHETTE LIVRE, PWC, Groupe EXPRESS, IDTGV et bien d'autres encore.
Mes compétences :
Virtualisation
Security
Microsoft
MCSE
MCITP
Scripting Unix
Windows Systems
Exchange server
HyperV
AIX
Linux