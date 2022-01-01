Thierry GATINES PHD

Formateur, Chercheur, Conférencier, Auteur
ENSEIGNANT EN ECONOMIE
ENSEIGNANT EN GEOPOLITIQUE ET INTELLIGENCE ECONOMIQUE (
ENSEIGNANT EN MANAGEMENT OPERATIONNEL
ENSEIGNANT EN CULTURE ECONOMIQUE JURIDIQUE ET
MANAGERIALE (CEJM)
ENSEIGNANT EN NEGOCIATION /TECHNIQUES DE VENTE
TUTORAT DE PROJETS PROFESSIONNELS
DIRECTION DE MEMOIRES DE FIN DETUDES
CORRECTEUR A DISTANCE (Economie / Droit / Management)
DIRECTEUR DE RECHERCHE au Centre de Recherche en
Evolutionnisme Economique Etendu (CREV2E)
CHERCHEUR ASSOCIE au Centre de Recherche en Economie de
Grenoble (CREG)
AUDITEUR QUALIOPI (Auditeur des fournisseurs de prestations de
formation)
Parcours en industrie
LABORATOIRE BIOFLORAL (2016-2017)
DIRECTEUR GENERAL
LABORATOIRE GARCIN BACTINYL (2013-2015)
RESPONSABLE BUSINESS UNIT
LABORATOIRE FAGRON (2011-2012)
DIRECTEUR DES VENTES
LABORATOIRE ADP (2005-2011)
DIRECTEUR DES VENTES
PARAPHARM
PRESIDENT DIRECTEUR GENERAL (Associé dirigeant) (1997-2003)
DIRECTEUR DU DEVELOPPEMENT ET DE LA FRANCHISE (1995-1997)
Publications
La Genèse de la Prime Activité (TheBookEdition) (2022)
ISBN 978-2958417628
Réussir en Silver Economie (TheBookEdition) (2022)
ISBN 978-2958417611
Nouvel Ordre et Capture du régulateur (TheBookEdition) (2022)
ISBN 978-2958417604
LEvolutionnisme Economique Etendu 2ème édition (TheBookEdition) (2022)
ISBN 979-10-699-9759-2
LEvolutionnisme Economique Etendu (Edition 7) (2022)
ISBN 978-2-36192-190-3
Transformer la silver économie en Gold Economie (Edition7) (2020)
ISBN 978-2-36192-168-2
Grand Entretien (2020) http://www.marchedesseniors.com/silver-economie/thierry-gatines-auteur-du-livre-transformer-la-silver-economie-en-gold-economie/24087
Quelle intervention de lEtat en faveur du développement de la silver économie en France ? Une lecture évolutionniste (Thèse) (2018)
https://www.theses.fr/2020GRALE002
La prime pour lemploi et ses évolutions (EUE) (2016)
ISBN 978.3.639.52363.8
Diplômes
Auditeur Qualiopi (RNCP) (AFNOR / Août 2021)
Formateur Expert (Collège de Paris / Décembre 2021)
Doctorat Sciences économiques (2020 UGA Grenoble)
Master 2 Evaluation et management des politiques sociales (2015 -
UGA Grenoble)
Master 1 Ingénierie économique en Entreprise (2014 - UGA Grenoble)
Licence Economie - Gestion (2013 - Université Caen Basse-Normandie)
Capacité en droit (2012 - Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne)
Pas de contact professionnel