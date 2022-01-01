Menu

Thierry GATINES PHD

  • Thierry GATINES
  • formateur

Lyon

En résumé

Formateur, Chercheur, Conférencier, Auteur

ENSEIGNANT EN ECONOMIE
ENSEIGNANT EN GEOPOLITIQUE ET INTELLIGENCE ECONOMIQUE (
ENSEIGNANT EN MANAGEMENT OPERATIONNEL
ENSEIGNANT EN CULTURE ECONOMIQUE JURIDIQUE ET
MANAGERIALE (CEJM)
ENSEIGNANT EN NEGOCIATION /TECHNIQUES DE VENTE
TUTORAT DE PROJETS PROFESSIONNELS
DIRECTION DE MEMOIRES DE FIN DETUDES
CORRECTEUR A DISTANCE (Economie / Droit / Management)
DIRECTEUR DE RECHERCHE au Centre de Recherche en
Evolutionnisme Economique Etendu (CREV2E)
CHERCHEUR ASSOCIE au Centre de Recherche en Economie de
Grenoble (CREG)
AUDITEUR QUALIOPI (Auditeur des fournisseurs de prestations de
formation)

Parcours en industrie

LABORATOIRE BIOFLORAL (2016-2017)
DIRECTEUR GENERAL
LABORATOIRE GARCIN BACTINYL (2013-2015)
RESPONSABLE BUSINESS UNIT
LABORATOIRE FAGRON (2011-2012)
DIRECTEUR DES VENTES
LABORATOIRE ADP (2005-2011)
DIRECTEUR DES VENTES
PARAPHARM
PRESIDENT DIRECTEUR GENERAL (Associé dirigeant) (1997-2003)
DIRECTEUR DU DEVELOPPEMENT ET DE LA FRANCHISE (1995-1997)

Publications

La Genèse de la Prime Activité (TheBookEdition) (2022)
ISBN 978-2958417628

Réussir en Silver Economie (TheBookEdition) (2022)
ISBN 978-2958417611

Nouvel Ordre et Capture du régulateur (TheBookEdition) (2022)
ISBN 978-2958417604

LEvolutionnisme Economique Etendu 2ème édition (TheBookEdition) (2022)
ISBN 979-10-699-9759-2

LEvolutionnisme Economique Etendu (Edition 7) (2022)
ISBN 978-2-36192-190-3

Transformer la silver économie en Gold Economie (Edition7) (2020)
ISBN 978-2-36192-168-2

Grand Entretien (2020) http://www.marchedesseniors.com/silver-economie/thierry-gatines-auteur-du-livre-transformer-la-silver-economie-en-gold-economie/24087

Quelle intervention de lEtat en faveur du développement de la silver économie en France ? Une lecture évolutionniste (Thèse) (2018)
https://www.theses.fr/2020GRALE002

La prime pour lemploi et ses évolutions (EUE) (2016)
ISBN 978.3.639.52363.8

Diplômes

Auditeur Qualiopi (RNCP) (AFNOR / Août 2021)

Formateur Expert (Collège de Paris / Décembre 2021)

Doctorat Sciences économiques (2020 UGA Grenoble)

Master 2 Evaluation et management des politiques sociales (2015 -
UGA Grenoble)
Master 1 Ingénierie économique en Entreprise (2014 - UGA Grenoble)

Licence Economie - Gestion (2013 - Université Caen Basse-Normandie)

Capacité en droit (2012 - Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne)

Entreprises

  • Thierry GATINES - Formateur

    Direction générale | Lyon (69000) 2017 - maintenant Enseignant / Formateur / Auditeur Qualiopi
    Economie /Management / Droit / CEJM / Gestion-Finances /Vente-Négociation / Economie sociale et solidaire / Développement durable / Intelligence économique / gestion de projet.
    https://thierry-gatines-organisme-de-formation.com/

  • Biofloral - Directeur général

    Direction générale | Saint-Pierre-Eynac (43260) 2016 - 2017 Univers de la Bio

  • LABORATOIRE GARCIN BACTINYL - Responsable de la BU

    Direction générale | Saint Vulbas 2013 - 2015 Désinfection en milieux médicaux

  • Laboratoire FAGRON - Directeur des ventes

    Commercial | Paris 2011 - 2012 Préparations magistrales en pharmacie (matières premières)

  • Laboratoire ADP - Directeur des ventes

    Commercial | Reventin-Vaugris (38121) 2005 - 2011 Herboristerie - Matières premières pour préparations magistrales - Compléments alimentaires

  • PARAPHARM - Directeur général

    Direction générale | Bayonne (64100) 1997 - 2003 Parapharmacie

Formations

  • College De Paris

    Paris 2021 - 2021 Formation de formateur expert

  • AFNOR COMPETENCES

    La Plaine Saint Denis 2021 - 2021 Auditeur des fournisseurs de prestations de formation (Qualiopi)

  • UGA

    Grenoble (38000) 2020 - 2020 Doctorat (PhD) en Sciences économiques

  • UGA

    Grenoble (38000) 2015 - 2015 Master 2 Evaluation et management des politiques publiques, de santé et du vieillissement

  • UGA

    Grenoble (38000) 2014 - 2014 Master 1 Ingénierie économique en Entreprise

  • IAE

    Caen 2013 - 2013 Licence Economie - Gestion

  • Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne

    Paris 1 2012 - 2012 Capacité en droit

