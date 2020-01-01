Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Thierry GRASSART
Ajouter
Thierry GRASSART
Sales director food home & personal care market
Groupe Sidel
Sales director food home & personal care market
Corcelles-lès-Cîteaux
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Packaging
Entreprises
Groupe Sidel
- Sales director food home & personal care market
Commercial | Corcelles-lès-Cîteaux (21910)
2020 - maintenant
Groupe Sidel
- Key account manager
Commercial | Corcelles-lès-Cîteaux (21910)
2018 - 2019
Le Réservoir / Le Reservoir MASSAL
- Directeur commercial
Commercial |
2015 - 2018
Gebo Cermex
- Ingenieur technico-commercial
Reichstett
2003 - 2014
Soco System
- Responsable produit
1994 - 2003
Formations
Institut Superieur Du Commerce Exterieur Et Des Affaires
Amiens
1992 - 1993
Institut Universitaire De Technologie (IUT)
Valenciennes
1990 - 1992
Maintanance Industrielle
Maintenance Industrielle
Réseau
Alexandre PEROU
Arnaud CARRON DE LA CARRIÈRE
David CLEMENT
Eric CAUCHY
Gilberto JORGE
Hocine OUAROUF
Luc FOEHRLE
Marina JARRET
Nicolas BOSSERT
Vincent DRAPE