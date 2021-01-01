Menu

Thierry RÉGINATO

Alfortville

-- > Please check my profile on LinkedIn : http://www.linkedin.com/in/thierryreginato
-- > Merci de consulter mon profil sur LinkedIn : http://www.linkedin.com/in/thierryreginato

* Broad international experience in Europe, Africa, Middle East, South East Asia and South America,
* International operations expansion,
* International sales & business development
* Operational management of multidiscipline and international teams (Sales, Pre-sales, Business Development, Professional Services, R&D teams)
* C-level contacts worldwide within the payment / banking industry
* Complex business software solutions selling and marketing

Specialities:
- Innovative IT-led solutions
- Software / Enterprise Solutions
- Product Management & Product Marketing
- Professional Services
- Managed Services & SaaS offering
- Retail banking & Payment, Card Issuing & Payment Acquiring
- Payment-based marketing solutions (loyalty and retail promotional marketing)
- Digital channels and mobile solutions.

  • Welcome Real-time - VP Global Sales & Business Operations - VP Directeur commercial & Opérations

    Alfortville 2009 - maintenant

  • Welcome Real-time - VP Global Professional Services

    Alfortville 2006 - 2010

  • Welcome Real-time - Technical Director EMEA/Americas - Directeur Technique

    Alfortville 1999 - 2006

  • High-Co Technology - Solution Architech - Architecte Logiciel

    1998 - 1999

  • MasterCard (ex-Europay) - SMC consultant - Consultant EMV

    1998 - 1998

  • Gemplus - SMC consultant - Consultant Chip cards - Cartes à puce

    1995 - 1998

  • Thales (ex Thomson-CSF) - Software Engineer

    Courbevoie 1994 - 1994

  • Biostat SA - Software Development Engineer - Ingénieur développement logiciel

    1992 - 1993

