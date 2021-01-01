Retail
Thierry REVAH
Thierry REVAH
PARIS
Profil
En résumé
Entreprises
Teleperformance
- Director - Financing & Treasury
2008 - maintenant
Formations
EMBA HEC (Paris)
Paris
2010 - 2011
Réseau
Anne DEMAY
Clément LETOURNEUX
Fabrice CARLE
