Menu

Thierry REVAH

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Teleperformance - Director - Financing & Treasury

    2008 - maintenant

Formations

  • EMBA HEC (Paris)

    Paris 2010 - 2011

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :