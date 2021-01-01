Thierry REYNAUD

Following high-level scientific studies, I graduated as an electronic engineer specialised in radio communications.



During the course of my first professional positions, I acquired basic knowledge of nuclear submarine weapons systems, together with a sound experience in the organisation of teamwork on a large naval construction project.



Over a period of 6 years I was then employed in two French Ministries where I acquired solid practical experience, in the preparation of high-level industrial dossiers for the ministers of Industry and Space and in administrative and industrial co-operation in the high technologies domain. In particular, within the Space Ministry, I was actively involved in the elaboration of short and long term policies for the national space industry, which enabled me to develop a sound experience in political and industrial decision-making, and wide-reaching contacts within the major administrations of the nation (Budget, Foreign Affairs, Defence, Industry) and foreign ministries.



During my period of employment with Aerospatiale, I acquired considerable experience in the management of an international satellite project. This work involved all aspects of the project from negotiation of the initial contract to manufacturing of the flight models.



In 1999 Alcatel Space has sent me in China to realise a break-though. My action has contributed to the award of a satellite contact with APT, a payload with CASC and to industrial co-operations with the Chinese space industry.

I have acquired today a very deep knowledge of the Chinese space industry.



Today my activity in control export is facilitated by my experience in the French ministries.



To summarise, as a result of the wide diversity of responsibilities I have occupied; I now have very significant experience in international business, in administration and public relations, and in the management of large projects involving international plural-disciplinary teams.



