Thierry ROND

Methods for TBM:
- TBM assembly and transportation
- thrust-frame
- TBM launch
- TBM break-out
- TBM U-turn on a sliding cradle
- conveyor
- multi service vehicles
- segment conceptual design
- segment delivery
- segment precast factory
Methods for civil works and equipment:
- construction of the cut and cover
- construction of the cross-passages
- M&E installation
- fire-proofing installation
Bouygues TP
- Methods and Pricing Engineer
Paris2009 - 2010BOUYGUES TP - TECHNICAL DIVISION
Prepare technical submission for tunnel project tenders:
- Pricing
- Establishing construction methods and site organization
- Program of works
- Sub-contractor consulting
- Drafting (AutoCAD)
Projects:
- XRL 820 (Hong-Kong): Construction of 2 bi-tube tunnels (2400m and 1200m) using 2 Slurry TBM (9.3m diameter). Construction of one launching shaft and 15 cross-passages.
- XRL 825 (Hong-Kong): Construction of one bi-tube tunnel (2400m) using one EPB TBM (9.2m diameter). Construction of one launching shaft and 9 cross-passages.
Bouygues TP
- VIE - Tunnel Mehods
Paris2007 - 2009GAUTRAIN
Establishing construction methods on the underground section of the project:
- 7 emergency shafts: E1, E2 and E5 (80m, 50m and 59m; drill & blast with ground injections), E3 and E7 (18m and 69m, drill & blast with dewatering), E4 (16m), E5 (50m) and E6 (73m, raiseboring).
- 2 stations: Park and Rosebank. Excavation (D-Walls support at Park under the water table and auger pilling support at Rosebank), civil works and equipment.
- Drill&blast tunnel (8km). 5 concurrent excavations: Park toward E2, E2 toward Park, (TBM: Rosebank toward E2), Rosebank toward E5, E5 toward E7 and E7 toward Sandton.
- TBM: 3km long tunnel from Rosebank to E2. Stages: assembly, launching, excavation, break-out, dismantling and civil works.
- Special works: low-point pump sump, cross-passages.
- Civil works and equipment in tunnels, stations and shafts.