Thierry ROND

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Tunnel
TBM
Méthodes

Entreprises

  • Bouygues TP - Ingénieur Méthodes TBM

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • Dragages HK - Ingénieur Méthodes TBM

    2014 - 2015 Liantang/ Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point - Contract 2

  • Bouygues TP - Ingénieur Méthodes

    Paris 2012 - 2014 SEMAPA Îlot T7 (Paris 13e)
    SEDIF Réservoir R7 (Villejuif)

  • Bouygues TP - Tunnel Methods Engineer

    Paris 2010 - 2012 PORT OF MIAMI TUNNEL

    Establishing tunnel construction methods

    Methods for TBM:
    - TBM assembly and transportation
    - thrust-frame
    - TBM launch
    - TBM break-out
    - TBM U-turn on a sliding cradle
    - conveyor
    - multi service vehicles
    - segment conceptual design
    - segment delivery
    - segment precast factory

    Methods for civil works and equipment:
    - construction of the cut and cover
    - construction of the cross-passages
    - M&E installation
    - fire-proofing installation

  • Bouygues TP - Methods and Pricing Engineer

    Paris 2009 - 2010 BOUYGUES TP - TECHNICAL DIVISION

    Prepare technical submission for tunnel project tenders:
    - Pricing
    - Establishing construction methods and site organization
    - Program of works
    - Sub-contractor consulting
    - Drafting (AutoCAD)

    Projects:
    - XRL 820 (Hong-Kong): Construction of 2 bi-tube tunnels (2400m and 1200m) using 2 Slurry TBM (9.3m diameter). Construction of one launching shaft and 15 cross-passages.
    - XRL 825 (Hong-Kong): Construction of one bi-tube tunnel (2400m) using one EPB TBM (9.2m diameter). Construction of one launching shaft and 9 cross-passages.

  • Bouygues TP - VIE - Tunnel Mehods

    Paris 2007 - 2009 GAUTRAIN

    Establishing construction methods on the underground section of the project:
    - 7 emergency shafts: E1, E2 and E5 (80m, 50m and 59m; drill & blast with ground injections), E3 and E7 (18m and 69m, drill & blast with dewatering), E4 (16m), E5 (50m) and E6 (73m, raiseboring).
    - 2 stations: Park and Rosebank. Excavation (D-Walls support at Park under the water table and auger pilling support at Rosebank), civil works and equipment.
    - Drill&blast tunnel (8km). 5 concurrent excavations: Park toward E2, E2 toward Park, (TBM: Rosebank toward E2), Rosebank toward E5, E5 toward E7 and E7 toward Sandton.
    - TBM: 3km long tunnel from Rosebank to E2. Stages: assembly, launching, excavation, break-out, dismantling and civil works.
    - Special works: low-point pump sump, cross-passages.
    - Civil works and equipment in tunnels, stations and shafts.

Formations

  • École De Technologie Supérieure (Montreal, Qc)

    Montreal, Qc 2006 - 2007 Maîtrise en Construction

  • ESTP (Paris)

    Paris 2003 - 2006

