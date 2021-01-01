Menu

Thierry SAHELICES

Mes compétences :
audit interne
audit financier

Entreprises

  • The Manitowoc Company - Audit interne

    Manitowoc 2013 - maintenant • Ensure financial compliance with the rules and policies of the company
    • Develop financial audit programs
    • In charge of the relationship with external auditors
    • Side projects
    • Areas of work: sox controls, financial audits (US and local GAAP), revenue recognition for EMEA and AMERICAS locations

  • PWC (Lyon) - Auditeur

    2011 - 2013 Industry (large scale companies)

    --> Specialized in companies submitted to SOX regulation

    • Management of audit work including the design of work program and the review of worsheets
    • Risk and Internal control assessment
    • Reporting audit conclusions to company’s accounting team
    • US / IFRS GAAP financial audit

    Examples: Merial (Sanofi Group: animal healthcare industry), Saint Gobain (ceramic materials manufacturer), Aixam (car industry), Profroid Carrier (refrigeration equipment manufacturer), Axipack (Vitasheet Group : extruded plastic sheet manufacturer)

  • Fair (Paris) - Audit financier

    2010 - 2011 • In charge of the complete audit of companies with a turnover ranging from 10M€ to 50 M€
    • Management of a junior associate


    Examples: Meral (Mecaseat Group: bed manufacturer), Eyrolle (Books editor), ESTP Group (school of engineering), Lancaster (leather goods manufacturer)

  • TUILLET (Paris) - Auditeur

    2008 - 2010 --> Specialized in insurance companies submitted to Solvency regulation

    • Premiums and Claims processus of control assessment
    • Debt and equity securities processus of control assessment
    • Financial audit and solvency evaluation
    • Reporting recommendations

Formations

  • Université Lyon 2 Lumiere

    Lyon 2003 - 2008 Licence Economie - Master 1 Audit / Gestion - Master 2 Finance

  • Lycée Français Charles De Gaulle (London)

    London 2002 - 2003 Scientifique

