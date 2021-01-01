Thierry SAHELICES

Manitowoc2013 - maintenant• Ensure financial compliance with the rules and policies of the company
• Develop financial audit programs
• In charge of the relationship with external auditors
• Side projects
• Areas of work: sox controls, financial audits (US and local GAAP), revenue recognition for EMEA and AMERICAS locations
PWC (Lyon)
- Auditeur
2011 - 2013Industry (large scale companies)
--> Specialized in companies submitted to SOX regulation
• Management of audit work including the design of work program and the review of worsheets
• Risk and Internal control assessment
• Reporting audit conclusions to company’s accounting team
• US / IFRS GAAP financial audit