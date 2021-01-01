Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Thierry SAMY
Ajouter
Thierry SAMY
Courbevoie
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
THALES AIR SYSTEM
- Responsable Management de la sous-traitance
Courbevoie
2006 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Jules Ferry
Versailles
1976 - 1981
Fabrication mécanique
Réseau
Catherine LEMUNIER
Christophe BRICE
Francois FEUILLARD
Frederic BOUILLAND
Grégory BATTAS
Jean-Pierre LOURDESSAMY
Laure PEREGO
Mylène BEZE
Sandrine GALAIS - ALBERT
Steven FERNANDES
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z