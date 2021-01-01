Retail
Thierry SAUVÉE
Thierry SAUVÉE
BORDEAUX
Election législatives 2022
résultat des législatives à Bordeaux
exercice libéral
- Architecte dplg
1989 - maintenant
ENSAP BORDEAUX (Bordeaux)
Bordeaux
1981 - 1988
Bruno JACQ
Damien GERARD
Gwendal SIRVENT
Stéphane PELIZZARDI
