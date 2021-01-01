Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Thierry SERPLET
Ajouter
Thierry SERPLET
BRISBANE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Twist n Roll
- Chef d entreprise
2008 - maintenant
Ultima Strasbourg
- Chef d entreprise
2000 - 2007
Alcatel
- Responsable projet
Paris
1988 - 2000
Formations
Lycée Louis Couffignal (Strasbourg)
Strasbourg
1990 - 1993
BTS Electronique
Réseau
Aurélie DENIS
Brigitte MORGEN
Denis SERPLET
Elodie VENTRE
Emmanuel DEVERRE
Philippe GIMITELLI
Raphaële JACOB
Samy OUERFELLI
Stephane BOURHIS
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z