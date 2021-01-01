Menu

Thierry STEIN

PARIS

Comédien /Acteur voire Saltimbanque
Photographe / Vidéaste, #yolo
Artiste interprète ,télé ,cinéma, théâtre.
Explorateur dépoque et de civilisation pour accomplir des choses irréelles avec tout ce que cela englobe.

IMDb: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm2180010/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/thierry-stein/

https://www.facebook.com/thierrysteincomedien

https://twitter.com/thierrystein

https://www.instagram.com/thierry.stein/

https://www.pinterest.fr/thierrystein/_created/

https://www.tiktok.com/@thierrystein?lang=fr

Voici le lien vidéo de ma démo de comédien
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFrN-GEwLnw

SKYPE:THIERRY2767

Photographie

  • COMEDIEN - Comedien

    1996 - maintenant
    Voici le lien vidéo de ma démo de comédien

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFrN-GEwLnw

    Liens direct :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7itHAhjXv_E&list=LLkn51y6orDLajkW6s8m2bYA&index=1

    http://www.imdb.com/name/nm2180010/

    http://www.unifrance.org/perso/perso.asp?langue=21004&perso=344914&CommonUser=

    https://www.linkedin.com/profile/view?id=61460740&authType=NAME_SEARCH&authToken=qAdF&locale=fr_FR&srchid=614607401414078231139&srchindex=1&srchtotal=5&trk=vsrp_people_res_name&trkInfo=VSRPsearchId%3A614607401414078231139%2CVSRPtargetId%3A61460740%2CVSRPcmpt%3Aprimary

    http://www.theatreonline.com/guide/detail_piece.asp?i_Region=0&i_Programmation=20063&i_Genre=&i_Origine=&i_Type=

  • THIERRY STEIN - PHOTOGRAPHE

    1996 - maintenant Les liens de mon travail

    http://coulissesmedias.com/interview/lionel-rosso-lequipe-21-jai-la-volonte-daller-vers-le-divertissement-et-le-jeu

    http://scrapbook.lacolombe.com/2014/08/20/todd-carmichael-la-colombe-on-location-w-travel-channel-in-paris/

    https://www.facebook.com/thierry.stein/photos_all

    http://coulissesmedias.com/interview/michal-kwiatkowski-invite-elodie-frege-a-son-concert-dedie-a-chopin

    http://www.dixhuitinfo.com/culture/livres/article/la-place-de-clichy-a-l-heure-des

    http://www.levif.be/info/actualite/culture/le-prix-wepler-tournee-diversifiee/article-4000007669947.htm#

    http://librairiedesabbesses.blogspot.fr/2012/11/la-remise-du-prix-wepler-fondation-la.html

