Thierry STEVENS

Theatrical knowledge and competence:
• FAA and JAA CPL, IR, MEP land Flight Crew Licence.
• JAA frozen ATPL and MCC.
• expertise in flight operation rules, specifications and aircraft certification
• good knowledge of the aviation industry

Operational Skills:
• ability to work under a regulatory and standardized context
• continuous improvement approach
• flight test planning and execution in international environment
• Airbus A330/340/380 operational manuals management
• ability to work under pressure

Social skills:
• teamwork
• ability to adapt to multicultural environments
• good communication skills
• leadership
• organization
• project and team management

Computer skills:
• ADOC Flight Ops, Arbortext Editor ™ XML
• Adobe Framemaker ™
• Microsoft Office™, Lotus Notes™, SAP™ (BusinessObjects)

Entreprises

  Air France - Airbus A380 Flight Operations Engineer

    Roissy CDG 2015 - maintenant
    Planning and follow-up of team work and project
    ENAC Aeronautical Technics Engineer apprentice’s director
    • Flight Test Engineer A330/340/380 in charge of:
    Flight test organization in France, China, Hong Kong and Portugal (70 flight hrs, 60 FFS hrs)
    In-house Pilot and FTE recurrent training
    • FCOM, FCTM, MEL and CDL manuals management:
    Manual reengineering to manufacturer electronic manual
    Manufacturer documentation analyze for update and in-house procedure creation
    • ECAM customization manager, basic and extended scope.
    • Flight operation expert to the users, instructors and training department.

  Air France - Airbus A330/340 Flight Operations Engineer

    Roissy CDG 2011 - 2015
    Planning and follow-up of team work and project
    ENAC Aeronautical Technics Engineer apprentice’s director
    • Flight Test Engineer in charge of:
    Flight test organization in France, China, Hong Kong and Portugal (70 flight hrs, 60 FFS hrs)
    In-house Pilot and FTE recurrent training
    • FCOM, FCTM, MEL and CDL manuals management:
    Manual reengineering from in house paper to manufacturer electronic manual
    Manufacturer documentation analyze for update and in-house procedure creation
    • Flight operation expert to the users, instructors and training department.

  • Air France - Airbus A330/A340 Avionic Engineer

    Roissy CDG 2001 - 2011 A330/A340 (35 aircrafts):
    • Airworthiness management.
    • Aircraft Maintenance Schedules management.
    • Technical delays and events analyze to define corrective actions.
    • Company representative at international technical meetings.
    • Member of Airbus A330/340 Systems Maintenance Working Group.
    • Modifications definition and planning management.
    • Aircraft maintenance bachelor’s apprentices director.
    • In Flight Entertainment system and electrical generators maintenance contract manager (3 M€ per year).

  • Air France - Customer Support Engineer

    Roissy CDG 1999 - 2001 Customers Air Maurituis, Monarch and Corsaire:
    • Airworthiness management.
    • C and D check planning management.
    • Engineering technical support.

  • Air France - Aeronautical Information Technician

    Roissy CDG 1997 - 1999 • MANEX C (Approach and Enroute charts) management for South European countries
    • LVO and LVTO minima’s computation
    • NOTAM management for South European countries

  • Air France - Metrology Technician

    Roissy CDG 1993 - 1997 • Avionics and radio test bench calibration and repair.

  • Air France - Electrotechnic Technician

    Roissy CDG 1992 - 1993 • Workshop electrical infrastructure maintenance.
    • Machine tool maintenance.

  • Armée de l.Air - Electronic Technician as Sergeant

    Paris 1991 - 1992 • Radio transmitter calibration and repair workshop management.

  • Air France - Logistician

    Roissy CDG 1989 - 1990 • Ensure the adequacy of material resource and repair yard.
    • Stocks and costs optimization management.

Formations

