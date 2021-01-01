Thierry STEVENS

Theatrical knowledge and competence:

• FAA and JAA CPL, IR, MEP land Flight Crew Licence.

• JAA frozen ATPL and MCC.

• expertise in flight operation rules, specifications and aircraft certification

• good knowledge of the aviation industry



Operational Skills:

• ability to work under a regulatory and standardized context

• continuous improvement approach

• flight test planning and execution in international environment

• Airbus A330/340/380 operational manuals management

• ability to work under pressure



Social skills:

• teamwork

• ability to adapt to multicultural environments

• good communication skills

• leadership

• organization

• project and team management



Computer skills:

• ADOC Flight Ops, Arbortext Editor ™ XML

• Adobe Framemaker ™

• Microsoft Office™, Lotus Notes™, SAP™ (BusinessObjects)