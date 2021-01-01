Thierry STEVENS

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Roissy-en-France
Theatrical knowledge and competence:
• FAA and JAA CPL, IR, MEP land Flight Crew Licence.
• JAA frozen ATPL and MCC.
• expertise in flight operation rules, specifications and aircraft certification
• good knowledge of the aviation industry
Operational Skills:
• ability to work under a regulatory and standardized context
• continuous improvement approach
• flight test planning and execution in international environment
• Airbus A330/340/380 operational manuals management
• ability to work under pressure
Social skills:
• teamwork
• ability to adapt to multicultural environments
• good communication skills
• leadership
• organization
• project and team management
Computer skills:
• ADOC Flight Ops, Arbortext Editor ™ XML
• Adobe Framemaker ™
• Microsoft Office™, Lotus Notes™, SAP™ (BusinessObjects)