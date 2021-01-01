Menu

Thierry THIERS

BAZIEGE

En résumé

Je recherche un poste de DÉVELOPPEUR WEB en CDI sur TOULOUSE. Expérimenté et polyvalent, mes atouts sont ma capacité à monter en compétence et ma curiosité restée toujours intacte.

Mes compétences :
PHP
MySQL
JavaScript
HTML
CSS
XML
Silm framework
JQuery
AngularJS
Twiter Bootstrap
Sublime Text
Eclipse
SVN
NetBeans
CVS
POO
Cryptographie
Modélisation des données
MVC
XMLDSig
XmlSecLibs
Single Sign On
SEO
Graphisme
URL Rewriting
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Fireworks
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe InDesign
Signature numérique XML
CodeIgniter

Entreprises

  • Crédit Agricole Immobilier - Développeur WEB

    2016 - 2016 • Développement d'une solution « Single Sign On » complète (IDP, SP & CA).
    • Participation à la conception et au développement d'une plate-forme de dématérialisation des dossiers de location des prospects (projet ZEND).
    • Rédaction de doc. techniques, conception de BDD et création de certificats X.509.

  • Crédit Agricole Immobilier - Développeur WEB

    2014 - 2015 • Développement d'un moteur de réécriture d'URL en PHP et amélioration SEO.
    • Amélioration de la prise de contact des prospects (formulaires, panier, emails).
    • Développement d'un module de gestion de la relation clients.
    • Correction de bugs et de problèmes architecturaux, améliorations et sécurisation.
    • Définition d'un workflow de versioning pour les développements concurrents.

  • CARIFOREF MIDI-PYRENEES - Développeur WEB

    Labège 2013 - 2014 • Développement du front-end (webdesign & UI) d'un extranet dédié à la saisie et à la prescription de formations professionnelles pour la région Aquitaine.
    • Maintenance, support technique et développement de fonctionnalités pour le site d'information grand public sur l'offre de formation en région Midi-Pyrénées.

  • Crédit Agricole Immobilier - Développeur WEB

    Montrouge 2012 - 2012 • Refonte d'un back-office, développement de fonctionnalités, migration de données.
    • Étude d'un système de gestion de rôles et de droits d'accès.

  • WebSourd - Developpeur WEB sous WordPress

    Toulouse 2012 - 2012 • Création de nouveaux types de contenu Wordpress (custom post types).
    • Adaptation et extension du workflow de publication standard de Wordpress.
    • Développement de fonctionnalités spécifiques (front-office et back-office).
    • Mise en place d'un environnement de développement et de pré-production.
    • Définition de bonnes pratiques et versioning du code source.

  • I-CREATIV' - Webdesigner - Graphiste - Développeur WEB

    2004 - 2012 • Conception de sites internet et développement d'applications web (EZGenerator, Wordpress, Joomla, Drupal).
    • Création d'identités visuelles, réalisation de supports de communication professionnelle et travaux d'impression.
    • Assistance informatique, administration système et mise en place d'accès distants.

  • DATAMEDIA - Technicien de support - Développeur - Responsable documentation

    1997 - 2004 • Responsable documentation (1500 pages x 3 langues) : rédaction, traduction en anglais, supervision de la traduction en Japonais, production (PDF, HTML, CHM), développement des outils de production (VBA).
    • Développement d'applications de démonstration, d'API (Java / C) et de librairies d'objets haut niveau pour AGL graphique.
    • Support technique N2 / N3, conseil en développement sous IRISA, production de correctifs et de versions sous systèmes UNIX(s), LINUX, Windows et OS/2.

  • CNRS - Hotliner

    Paris 1995 - 1996 • Assistance aux utilisateurs sur des applications propriétaires, correction de bases de données, recette d'applications.

Formations

Réseau