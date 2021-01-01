Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Thierry VIDAL
Ajouter
Thierry VIDAL
VINCENNES
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Vincennes
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Qualité
Entreprises
SNCF
- Télécoms
1992 - maintenant
Formations
IUT GEII DE TOURS
Tours
1988 - 1990
Réseau
Aga NEGREL
Bertrand MILLET
Fabrice JULLIARD
Jean-Michel STARONIEWICZ
Léa MAZURE
Lionel MARTINEZ
Loic ALBE
Luc CHOSAL
Marianne OGE
Mickael ICHAI ROBLIN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z