Thierry VILLARD

PROFESSIONAL PROFILE



International leader and strong business developer.

Dual experience of Developed and Emerging Markets.

Experienced in B to B and B to C types of business (including equity and franchised retail).

Experienced in managing International Key Accounts and distributors driven country organizations.

Expert in managing Businesses in transition and organizational changes.



KEY STRENGTHS



Strong communicator internally and externally.

Attracting talented people.

Ability to work in complex and matrix organizations.

Experienced in managing complexity.

Trusted leader to solve organizational issues.

Proven track record in the consumable and durable (food and non-food) business model.

P&L management.

Fluent in French and English.



KEY CAREER HIGHLIGHTS



Managing Director for Australia New Zealand GOODYEAR DUNLOP based in Melbourne (Australia)

Managing Director Central and South-East Europe GOODYEAR DUNLOP Tires (15 countries) based in Ljubljana (Slovenia)

Sales and Marketing Director GOODYEAR DUNLOP Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa based in Brussels. (Belgium)

Chief Operating Officer manufacturing for PHOTO-ME International based in Geneva (Switzerland).

General Manager Central Europe Middle East and Africa EASTMAN KODAK based in Dubai (U.A.E).

International Key Account Director EASTMAN KODAK based in Geneva (Switzerland).

Sales & Marketing Director France EASTMAN KODAK based in Paris (France).

Various Sales and Marketing leadership positions in DANONE Group.



MARKETS



Automotive

Food industry

Photo and Printing Industry (equipment, consumables)

Consumer electronics



PREFERRED JOB ASSIGNEMENTS



Country or Region/Cluster General Management in leading multinational Company.