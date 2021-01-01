Menu

Thierry VILLARD

MELBOURNE

PROFESSIONAL PROFILE

International leader and strong business developer.
Dual experience of Developed and Emerging Markets.
Experienced in B to B and B to C types of business (including equity and franchised retail).
Experienced in managing International Key Accounts and distributors driven country organizations.
Expert in managing Businesses in transition and organizational changes.

KEY STRENGTHS

Strong communicator internally and externally.
Attracting talented people.
Ability to work in complex and matrix organizations.
Experienced in managing complexity.
Trusted leader to solve organizational issues.
Proven track record in the consumable and durable (food and non-food) business model.
P&L management.
Fluent in French and English.

KEY CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

Managing Director for Australia New Zealand GOODYEAR DUNLOP based in Melbourne (Australia)
Managing Director Central and South-East Europe GOODYEAR DUNLOP Tires (15 countries) based in Ljubljana (Slovenia)
Sales and Marketing Director GOODYEAR DUNLOP Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa based in Brussels. (Belgium)
Chief Operating Officer manufacturing for PHOTO-ME International based in Geneva (Switzerland).
General Manager Central Europe Middle East and Africa EASTMAN KODAK based in Dubai (U.A.E).
International Key Account Director EASTMAN KODAK based in Geneva (Switzerland).
Sales & Marketing Director France EASTMAN KODAK based in Paris (France).
Various Sales and Marketing leadership positions in DANONE Group.

MARKETS

Automotive
Food industry
Photo and Printing Industry (equipment, consumables)
Consumer electronics

PREFERRED JOB ASSIGNEMENTS

Country or Region/Cluster General Management in leading multinational Company.

Entreprises

  • GOODYEAR DUNLOP - Managing Director Australia New Zealand

    2013 - maintenant Based in Melbourne

  • GOODYEAR DUNLOP - Managing Director Central and S.E Europe and President of the Board of Goodyear Dunlop Sava tires

    2010 - 2013 Based in Slovenia (Ljubljana)

  • GOODYEAR DUNLOP - Sales and Marketing Director Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa

    2007 - 2010 Based in Brussels

  • PHOTO-ME INTERNATIONAL PLC - C.O.O Manufacturing and President of KIS

    2006 - 2007 Based in Geneva

  • EASTMAN KODAK Company - GENERAL MANAGER Central Europe Middle East and Africa

    2005 - 2006 Based in Dubai

  • EASTMAN KODAK Company - Key Account DIRECTOR E.A.M.E.R

    2002 - 2004 Based in Geneva

  • EASTMAN KODAK Company - SALES & TRADE MARKETING DIRECTOR France

    1996 - 2002 Based in Paris

  • Danone - NATIONAL SALES DIRECTOR

    Paris 1995 - 1996 Based in Lille

  • Danone - Regional SALES DIRECTOR

    Paris 1993 - 1994 Based in Paris

  • Danone - TRADE MARKETING DIRECTOR

    Paris 1991 - 1992 Based in Paris

  • Danone - MARKETING PRODUCT MANAGER

    Paris 1989 - 1991 Based in Paris

  • Danone - REGIONAL SALES MANAGER

    Paris 1987 - 1988 Based in France

  • Danone - SALES REPRESENTATIVE

    Paris 1984 - 1986 Based in France

