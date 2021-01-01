Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Thierry WADJI TCHAGANG
Ajouter
Thierry WADJI TCHAGANG
DOUALA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Link Electronics
- Technicien IT, Développeur web
2009
MINEPAT
- Programmeur
2009 - maintenant
Formations
University Of Madras (Chennai)
Chennai
2010 - 2012
Master Degree
Réseau
Arthur Appolinaire NOUMBI
Bertrand TIOTSOP
François De Paul TALLA TAKOU
Georges MITSIMA
Guy Bertrand A. MESSINA
Isaac Armand NTONE DIKONGUE
Jarvys DOUMBE*
Jerry Aloys WAKEU KOUAM
Raoul Armand NGATCHUI
Samuel KAMGA
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z