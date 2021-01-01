Thierry WURCH

* Distinguished Research Scientist with 17 years post-PhD research experience including 9 years in the Pharma and 6 years in the BioPharmaceutical Industry

* Outstanding expertise in Molecular Biology, Pharmacology, Biotechnology (therapeutic antibodies)

* Senior Project Manager - discovery research projects in various disease areas under OPX2 environment

* Managerial experience of large research teams

* Development of a protein engineering platform: Ab humanization, Phage Display, non-Ig scaffolds

* Development of high throughput cellular screening assays

*Development of a Pharmacogenomics (microarrays, QRT-PCR, TLDA) platform

* Member of Preclinical Development teams

* High publication record in international peer-reviewed scientific journals

* Member of the Editorial Board of “mAbs” (international, peer-reviewed journal ; Landes Bioscience)

* Member of the Board of Distinguished Advisors – “The Antibody Society” –Array

* Member of the Board of Directors – Centre d’Immunologie Pierre Fabre [IRPF: R&D Center “Laboratoires Pierre Fabre” Group, French second largest independent Pharma group]



