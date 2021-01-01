Menu

Thierry YOULA

Paris-15E-Arrondissement

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Vitré

En résumé

Thierry Youla
Digital Data Sourceur en Formation chez Evocime Rennes - Centre d'Ascension professionnelle

Entreprises

  • Le Groupe La Poste - Chargé de Clientèle Middle Office

    Paris-15E-Arrondissement 2018 - 2018 * Accueil client,
    * Gestion des instances,
    * Opérations financières, Wu.

  • Web Help - Chargé de Clientèle

    2018 - 2018 * CRM,
    * Assurance nomade
    * gestion des contrats, traitement des litiges.

  • Bluelink/Air France - Chargé d Clientèle

    2017 - 2018 * Développement du CA sylver card flying blue,
    * fidélisation client

  • Colliers International France - Conseiller Client

    Levallois-Perret 2016 - 2016 : Conseiller Client B to B Colliers Intl
    -------
    Immobilier d'entreprise, prise de rdv, détection de projet

  • Pages Jaunes Solocal Group - Responsable de Clientèle B to B

    2012 - 2012 * Mise en conformité juridique,
    * Référencement digital pme, profession libérale
    * Détection de projet, web marketing.

  • Finrec - Conseiller Commercial B to B

    2005 - 2011 * Prospection, vente, terrain
    * conseil juridique,
    * Recouvrement créances
    * Création d'n nouveau groupe client
    < 20 k€/an

  • DHL World Wide - Chef de Projet Impex

    2000 - 2003 * Chef de Projet Impex, sub saharan market
    * Evolution du CA 20/80 + 170 clients
    * Analyse de la concurence

Formations

  • EVOCIME CTI Advanced

    Rennes 2019 - maintenant Expert

    * Sourcing veille
    * Règlementation data
    * E Sourcing RH / Stratégie web RH /solutions digitales RH
    * E Sourcing Achats / Stratégie web Achats
    * Sourcing à l'International
    * Social Selling / Stratégie de vente digitale
    * Technique de référencement

  • EVOCIME CTI-ADVANCED

    Rennes 2019 - maintenant Expert

    * Sourcing Veille / Règlementation Data
    * E Sourcing RH / Stratégie Web RH / Solutions Digitales
    * E Sourcing Achats / Eco système social / Web Achats
    Sourcing Internationale
    * Social Selling /Stratégie de vente digitale
    Rédaction & production de contenus pour le web /
    Technique de référencement

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :