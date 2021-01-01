Retail
Thimoté VIGIER
Ajouter
Thimoté VIGIER
MARANELLO
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ferrari SpA, Gestione Sportiva
- Test Engineer - Consultant
2013 - maintenant
Formula 1 KERS\ERS - Test Benches
Ferrari SpA, Gestione Sportiva
- Aerodynamic Designer - Consultant
2012 - 2013
Ferrari's Wind Tunnel & CFD - Aero parts modelisation for Formula 1 : F2012, F138.
Altran EV-Tech
- Electric Motorsport Engineer
2011 - 2012
L2EP
- Ingénieur modélisation
2010 - 2010
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers (Paris)
Paris
maintenant
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers
Lille
maintenant
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers
Paris
2006 - 2009
Réseau
El Mehdi AQAD
Etienne DELON
Guillaume GAUTIER
Klintio COULIBALY
Marcelo FREITAS DO PRADO
Marian KWASNIK
Paul BONNAMY
Sébastien FASSOT
Vincent FIACCABRINO
