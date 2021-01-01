Menu

Thimoté VIGIER

MARANELLO

  • Ferrari SpA, Gestione Sportiva - Test Engineer - Consultant

    2013 - maintenant Formula 1 KERS\ERS - Test Benches

  • Ferrari SpA, Gestione Sportiva - Aerodynamic Designer - Consultant

    2012 - 2013 Ferrari's Wind Tunnel & CFD - Aero parts modelisation for Formula 1 : F2012, F138.

  • Altran EV-Tech - Electric Motorsport Engineer

    2011 - 2012

  • L2EP - Ingénieur modélisation

    2010 - 2010

