Thiry EMELINE
Thiry EMELINE
CHAMPILLON
Pas de description
CHAMPAGNE BOIZEL
- ASSISTANTE COMMERCIALE
2006 - maintenant
Université Reims Champagne Ardenne
Reims
2001 - 2003
Lycée Colbert
Reims
1998 - 2001
bac es
Cécile LAROZE
Celine JACQUOT BUISSON
Claire TOURNEUX
Didier DAUMAS
Estelle LEVASSEUR
Gabrielle HALLIFAX - JUNG
Nicolas CARME
Romain MILESI
Vincent KHERCHI
