Thomas BACONIN

Mes compétences :
Droit des contrats
International
Juriste
Industrie pharmaceutique
Arbitrage
Entreprises
EY (Ernst & Young)
- Consultant en Compliance et Anti-Corruption
Courbevoie2015 - maintenant
Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LL¨P
- Stagiaire en Arbitrage, Corporate et Compliance
2015 - 2015
Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle
- Stagiaire en Arbitrage International & Corporate
2014 - 2014
Orange
- Juriste Stagiaire - Contentieux, arbitrage et ADR
Paris2013 - 2013
Lenz & Staehelin
- Translator
2012 - 2012I translated exhibits for an ICC procedure
Salans et Associés SCP
- Trainee
2011 - 2011I assisted the opposite party's witnesses and the legal team with exhibits at the final hearing of a BIT arbitration at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.
Servier Australia PTY
- Legal Trainee
2011 - 2011I participated in setting up a database of contracts throughout the Australian subsidiary of Les Laboratoires Servier.
Salans et Associés SCP
- Trainee at the International Arbitration Practice Group
2011 - 2011I assisted with International Commercial Arbitrations and worked on the reply memorandum of a major Bilateral Investment Treaty Arbitration.
I collaborated on the transfer of exhibits from the Host Country to the Paris team, assisted in interviews with witnesses and experts, drafted memos, prepared the bundles of exhibits, translated exhibits, proof read submissions, researched the national law of the Host Country.
I researched arbitrators, cases and the French Decree of January 13th 2011 reforming the law governing arbitration.
Les Laboratoires Servier
- Trainee at the Legal Department
2010 - 2011- I worked with the Real Estate Department as legal counsel for tasks related to international contracts (drafting, analyzing, translating, modifying...). I also managed a contracts database, assisted on rent renegotiations, and coordinated pre-litigation negotiations in a dispute located in Kazakhstan.
- I worked with the International Legal Coordination on an investment arbitration under UNCITRAL rules, I assisted with the discovery procedure and managed a 5 members team when organizing the submission of the discovery.
Les Laboratoires Servier
- Trainee
2009 - 2009I managed contracts for the Real Estate Department: performed reviews and contract modifications, managed a contract database for international leases in over 100 countries.
I participated in the legal auditing of the polish subsidiary in Warsaw.
BPI Polska
- Stagiaire
2008 - 2008- Réalisation d'une étude comparative du cadre légal des licenciements collectifs en Pologne et en droit communautaire.
Droit International Privé, Droit International Public, Sûretés et Droit des Entreprises en Difficulté, Droit de la Concurrence, Procédures de voies d'exécution, Droit International Economique, Droit de la Propriété Intellectuelle, Procédure Civile, Histoire du Droit des Obligations, Droits des Contrats et des Contrats Spéciaux
University College Dublin (Dublin)
Dublin2006 - 2008Bachelor of Civil Law
Common Law - Droit des Contrats, Droit Pénal, Trusts, Responsabilités Extra-Contractuelles, Droit des Entreprises, Recherche et Ecriture Juridique, Droit Immobilier, Droit Constitutionnel