Menu

Thomas BACONIN

Courbevoie

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Droit des contrats
International
Juriste
Industrie pharmaceutique
Arbitrage

Entreprises

  • EY (Ernst & Young) - Consultant en Compliance et Anti-Corruption

    Courbevoie 2015 - maintenant

  • Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LL¨P - Stagiaire en Arbitrage, Corporate et Compliance

    2015 - 2015

  • Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle - Stagiaire en Arbitrage International & Corporate

    2014 - 2014

  • Orange - Juriste Stagiaire - Contentieux, arbitrage et ADR

    Paris 2013 - 2013

  • Lenz & Staehelin - Translator

    2012 - 2012 I translated exhibits for an ICC procedure

  • Salans et Associés SCP - Trainee

    2011 - 2011 I assisted the opposite party's witnesses and the legal team with exhibits at the final hearing of a BIT arbitration at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.

  • Servier Australia PTY - Legal Trainee

    2011 - 2011 I participated in setting up a database of contracts throughout the Australian subsidiary of Les Laboratoires Servier.

  • Salans et Associés SCP - Trainee at the International Arbitration Practice Group

    2011 - 2011 I assisted with International Commercial Arbitrations and worked on the reply memorandum of a major Bilateral Investment Treaty Arbitration.
    I collaborated on the transfer of exhibits from the Host Country to the Paris team, assisted in interviews with witnesses and experts, drafted memos, prepared the bundles of exhibits, translated exhibits, proof read submissions, researched the national law of the Host Country.
    I researched arbitrators, cases and the French Decree of January 13th 2011 reforming the law governing arbitration.

  • Les Laboratoires Servier - Trainee at the Legal Department

    2010 - 2011 - I worked with the Real Estate Department as legal counsel for tasks related to international contracts (drafting, analyzing, translating, modifying...). I also managed a contracts database, assisted on rent renegotiations, and coordinated pre-litigation negotiations in a dispute located in Kazakhstan.
    - I worked with the International Legal Coordination on an investment arbitration under UNCITRAL rules, I assisted with the discovery procedure and managed a 5 members team when organizing the submission of the discovery.

  • Les Laboratoires Servier - Trainee

    2009 - 2009 I managed contracts for the Real Estate Department: performed reviews and contract modifications, managed a contract database for international leases in over 100 countries.

    I participated in the legal auditing of the polish subsidiary in Warsaw.

  • BPI Polska - Stagiaire

    2008 - 2008 - Réalisation d'une étude comparative du cadre légal des licenciements collectifs en Pologne et en droit communautaire.

Formations

  • Université Paris II Panthéon Assas

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Master 2 pro de Contentieux, Arbitrage, et Modes Alternatifs de Résolution des Conflits

  • Queen Mary , University Of London (London)

    London 2011 - 2012 LLM avec Mention en Résolution des Conflits

    Arbitrage Commercial International et Comparatif, Arbitrage International de la Construction, Arbitrage d'Investissement Comparatif et International

  • Université Paris II Panthéon Assas

    Paris 2008 - 2010 Maîtrise

    Droit International Privé, Droit International Public, Sûretés et Droit des Entreprises en Difficulté, Droit de la Concurrence, Procédures de voies d'exécution, Droit International Economique, Droit de la Propriété Intellectuelle, Procédure Civile, Histoire du Droit des Obligations, Droits des Contrats et des Contrats Spéciaux

  • University College Dublin (Dublin)

    Dublin 2006 - 2008 Bachelor of Civil Law

    Common Law - Droit des Contrats, Droit Pénal, Trusts, Responsabilités Extra-Contractuelles, Droit des Entreprises, Recherche et Ecriture Juridique, Droit Immobilier, Droit Constitutionnel

  • Lycée Henri IV

    Paris 2004 - 2006 Baccalauréat Littéraire

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :