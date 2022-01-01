Thomas BANDELIER

Mes compétences :
Embedded Linux
Linux
Mobile
Mobile phone
Télécommunications
System Architecture
Embedded Systems
Mobile Devices
Software Engineering
Android
Device Drivers
Embedded Software
Entreprises
Nvidia
- Senior System Software Engineer
Chambéry (73000)2017 - maintenant
Wind River Systems
- Automotive Solutions Architect
Courtaboeuf2011 - 2017Inside the Connected Vehicle Business Unit Architecture team, my role is made of:
- Supporting project pre-sales and execution phases from a technical perspective
- Defining System and Software requirements and architecture: Primary customer interface for discovery and evaluation of requirements
- Leading and mentoring remote teams during project execution
- Exploring new technologies and contributing to technical committees
- Providing consulting to automotive OEMs and Tier1 suppliers
This role brings a rich experience in the following technical domains:
- Broad Linux distributions knowledge in the scope of In-Vehicle Infotainment (Android, GENIVI, TIZEN, AGL)
- Platform Integration and Validation in automotive environment
- Telematics applied to Automotive
- Audio management Automotive Use Cases
- Automotive Safety concepts in the scope of ADAS and Autonomous Vehicle
- Security assessment of Connected Platforms
Myriad Group
- SW Engineer
2008 - 2011Android, DLNA
Purple Labs S.A.
- SW Engineer
2004 - 2008April 2004-November 2007: Wireless Protocol SW Engineer
November 2007-End 2008: Embedded Linux Device Drivers SW Engineer