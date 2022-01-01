Menu

Thomas BANDELIER

Chambéry

Mes compétences :
Embedded Linux
Linux
Mobile
Mobile phone
Télécommunications
System Architecture
Embedded Systems
Mobile Devices
Software Engineering
Android
Device Drivers
Embedded Software

Entreprises

  • Nvidia - Senior System Software Engineer

    Chambéry (73000) 2017 - maintenant

  • Wind River Systems - Automotive Solutions Architect

    Courtaboeuf 2011 - 2017 Inside the Connected Vehicle Business Unit Architecture team, my role is made of:
    - Supporting project pre-sales and execution phases from a technical perspective
    - Defining System and Software requirements and architecture: Primary customer interface for discovery and evaluation of requirements
    - Leading and mentoring remote teams during project execution
    - Exploring new technologies and contributing to technical committees
    - Providing consulting to automotive OEMs and Tier1 suppliers

    This role brings a rich experience in the following technical domains:
    - Broad Linux distributions knowledge in the scope of In-Vehicle Infotainment (Android, GENIVI, TIZEN, AGL)
    - Platform Integration and Validation in automotive environment
    - Telematics applied to Automotive
    - Audio management Automotive Use Cases
    - Automotive Safety concepts in the scope of ADAS and Autonomous Vehicle
    - Security assessment of Connected Platforms

  • Myriad Group - SW Engineer

    2008 - 2011 Android, DLNA

  • Purple Labs S.A. - SW Engineer

    2004 - 2008 April 2004-November 2007: Wireless Protocol SW Engineer
    November 2007-End 2008: Embedded Linux Device Drivers SW Engineer

