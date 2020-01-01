Thomas DUAULT

Mes compétences :
Export
Vente
Sales
Reporting
Relationnel
Management
Amérique latine
Amérique
Biotechnologies végétales
Agro industrie
Agriculture
Entreprises
HM.CLAUSE
- Vice Président of Sales Latin America
2015 - maintenant
Alliance Semillas @ HM.CLAUSE
- General Manager
2012 - 2015
HM.CLAUSE
- Export Sales Manager
2010 - 2012Manage Area Managers and Product Development Representatives for the Central American, Caribbean and Andes regions, with the objective to develop the sales, margin & market share of the Business Unit of HM.CLAUSE within the scope of the defined commercial strategy.
Primary responsabilities:
Define and supervise actions, goals, and achievements of the team.
Propose and implement a sales and development strategy to gain market share and increase profitability of the BU business within the territory.
Direct interface with the BU South American customers.
Coordinate global key accounts.
Monitor the sales and margin growth within the territory.
Propose and control budgets for the territory and his team.
Coordinate the pricing policy and strategy for the department
Define a production release for the territory.
Coordinate various events within the department: Sales Convention, Product Development /Sales Training, PMA & other conventions, open field days
HARRIS MORAN Seed Co.
- Seed Supply Manager
2008 - 2010Supply Manager. Vegetable Seed Business. Development and implementation of a global production strategy aligned with the Harris Moran business strategy for pepper and tomato. Management of the business of production for the solanum crops to include, but not limited to, areas, prices, vendors, technical expertise, performance standards and measurement. Highly productive working relationships with the Research creating the products, and the Sales and Marketing personnel creating demand for those products. International travel approximately 35 - 40%.
CLAUSE Vegetable Seeds
- Area Manager Amériques
2004 - 2008Responsable de zone USA & Amérique Latine pour CLAUSE Vegetable Seeds(Société de recherche, de production et de distribution de semences potagères sur le marché professionnel). Depuis 08/2004, responsable d'une vingtaine de pays pour un CA en forte progression. Encadrement d'une équipe de 7 ingénieurs agronomes (promoteurs) et animation de 22 importateurs / distributeurs locaux. Contexte de marché fortement concurrentiel, technique où développement et veille active sont indispensables.
NUNHEMS
- Assistant Marketing
2003 - 2003Responsable de la mise en place et de la coordination du développement et de la commercialisation d'une nouvelle marque de melon pour 5 coopératives du Sud de l'Espagne (Almeria) sur le marché français.
CLAUSE TEZIER
- Promoteur USA - Canada
2003 - 2004Responsable du développement de l'ensemble de la gamme Clause-Tézier en relation avec la compagnie soeur (NAFTA) sur le territoire américain (US) et canadien. Objectif : enrichir la gamme produits, suivre les ventes et la logistique, apporter une veille concurrentielle active outre-atlantique.