Thomas GRUEL DE VILLENEUVE

Saint-Rémy-de-Provence

  • Hotel Le Saint Remy - Réceptionniste - Responsable soir

    Saint-Rémy-de-Provence (13210) 2018 - maintenant Front-Office :
    • Developing a strong knowledge of the hotel's facilities and services and of the surrounding community.
    • Completing procedures when guests arrive and leave - Check-in / Check-out
    • Welcoming guests and coming with to the room
    • Making guest reservations for rooms, transports and restaurants when requested,
    • CHR365 software control for room reservations,
    • Organising special functions as directed by management,
    • Dealing with complaints or problems,
    • Preparing bills and taking payments.

    Concierge :
    • Providing guests with information about attractions, facilities, services, and activities in or outside the property.
    • Dealing with special requests from guests,

    Food & Beverage :
    • Making guests reservations for the restaurant

  • Châteaux & Hôtels Collection - Multitask Receptionist

    Saint-Rémy-de-Provence (13210) 2016 - 2018 Châteaux & Hôtels Collection - Le Château des Alpilles***** 35 seasonal employees

    Front-Office :
    • Developing a strong knowledge of the hotel's facilities and services and of the surrounding community.
    • Completing procedures when guests arrive and leave - Check-in / Check-out
    • Welcoming guests and coming with to the room
    • Making guest reservations for rooms, transports and restaurants when requested,
    • YourCegid software control for room reservations,
    • Organising special functions as directed by management,
    • Dealing with complaints or problems,
    • Preparing bills and taking payments.
    • Valet / Porter

    Concierge :
    • Providing guests with information about attractions, facilities, services, and activities in or outside the property.
    • Dealing with special requests from guests,

    Food & Beverage :
    • Making guests reservations for the restaurant
    • Preparing invoices for the restaurant
    • Serving drinks to the guests
    • Mini bars controls

  • Starwood Hotels & Resorts - Accounts Receivable Agent

    Paris (75000) 2015 - 2016 Starwood Hotels & Resorts : Le Méridien Etoile**** 650 permanent employees

    • Responsible for the processing, recording, and billing of debts owed to the hotel.
    • Monitor group master accounts from check-in through checkout, ensuring correctness of billing.
    • Prepare and post city ledger adjustments as needed.
    • Prepare and mail invoices with proper documentation same day as transferred to Accounts Receivable.
    • Reconcile Starwood accounts in relation to reservations that are booked on points ensuring that proper payment as well as collection has been made.
    • Respond to all customer service related inquires in regards to billing for all past or current guests.

  • Stanhope Hotel *****, Bruxelles (Belgique) - Assistant to General Manager and Human Resources

    Bruxelles 2014 - 2015 Thon Hotels Brussels : The Stanhope Hotel***** 60 permanent employees

    • Assist the General Manager in her work, management tasks, invoice control
    • Assist the HR Administrator in her work and replace her during her absence (holidays, illness and out of office)
    • Manage administrative tasks by preparing documents, receiving incoming calls and assisting employees with their requests
    • Daily communication with the HR for coordination between the Stanhope Hotel and the cluster
    • Daily update of employee shift schedules (roster)
    • Update employees files
    • Collating all of the information required to process the payroll, including overtime and bonuses
    • Check in / Check out employees and trainees
    • Presentation of the hotel and the group to students from different schools
    • Preparation of objectives for the employee incentive program.
    • HORECA skills
    • Participation and assistance in the organisation of employee events such as staff parties, special lunches, trainings and meetings.
    • Preparation of files for the renewal of ecological labels
    • Participation in the maintenance and compliance with environmental procedures
    • Create monthly the report of the guest satisfaction survey for the Stanhope Hotel
    • Reply to the guest comments on Booking.com and TripAdvisor websites.

  • Le Plaza Hotel ****, Bruxelles (Belgique) - Receptionist

    Bruxelles 2012 - 2012 • Completing procedures when guests arrive and leave,
    • Choosing rooms and handing out keys,
    • Preparing bills and taking payments,
    • Taking and passing on messages to guests,
    • Dealing with special requests from guests,
    • Answering questions about what the hotel offers and the surrounding area,
    • Dealing with complaints or problems.

  • Hôtel Souleias ***, La Croix Valmer (France) - Receptionist and Waiter

    La Croix-Valmer (83420) 2011 - 2011 Receptionist (Trainee)
    • Completing procedures when guests arrive and leave,
    • Choosing rooms and handing out keys,
    • Preparing bills and taking payments,
    • Taking and passing on messages to guests,
    • Dealing with special requests from guests,
    • Answering questions about what the hotel offers and the surrounding area,
    • Dealing with complaints or problems.

    Waiter (Trainee)
    • Breakfast, lunch and dinner shifts,
    • Greeting customers as they arrive and showing them to their table,
    • Giving out menus and taking orders for food and drink,
    • Serving food and drinks,
    • Dealing with bill payments,
    • Making sure tables are clean and tidy (set up).

