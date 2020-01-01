Thomas GRUEL DE VILLENEUVE

Saint-Rémy-de-Provence (13210)2018 - maintenantFront-Office :
• Developing a strong knowledge of the hotel's facilities and services and of the surrounding community.
• Completing procedures when guests arrive and leave - Check-in / Check-out
• Welcoming guests and coming with to the room
• Making guest reservations for rooms, transports and restaurants when requested,
• CHR365 software control for room reservations,
• Organising special functions as directed by management,
• Dealing with complaints or problems,
• Preparing bills and taking payments.
Concierge :
• Providing guests with information about attractions, facilities, services, and activities in or outside the property.
• Dealing with special requests from guests,
Food & Beverage :
• Making guests reservations for the restaurant
Saint-Rémy-de-Provence (13210)2016 - 2018Châteaux & Hôtels Collection - Le Château des Alpilles***** 35 seasonal employees
Front-Office :
• Valet / Porter
Food & Beverage :
• Making guests reservations for the restaurant
• Preparing invoices for the restaurant
• Serving drinks to the guests
• Mini bars controls
Paris (75000)2015 - 2016Starwood Hotels & Resorts : Le Méridien Etoile**** 650 permanent employees
• Responsible for the processing, recording, and billing of debts owed to the hotel.
• Monitor group master accounts from check-in through checkout, ensuring correctness of billing.
• Prepare and post city ledger adjustments as needed.
• Prepare and mail invoices with proper documentation same day as transferred to Accounts Receivable.
• Reconcile Starwood accounts in relation to reservations that are booked on points ensuring that proper payment as well as collection has been made.
• Respond to all customer service related inquires in regards to billing for all past or current guests.
Stanhope Hotel *****, Bruxelles (Belgique)
- Assistant to General Manager and Human Resources
• Assist the General Manager in her work, management tasks, invoice control
• Assist the HR Administrator in her work and replace her during her absence (holidays, illness and out of office)
• Manage administrative tasks by preparing documents, receiving incoming calls and assisting employees with their requests
• Daily communication with the HR for coordination between the Stanhope Hotel and the cluster
• Daily update of employee shift schedules (roster)
• Update employees files
• Collating all of the information required to process the payroll, including overtime and bonuses
• Check in / Check out employees and trainees
• Presentation of the hotel and the group to students from different schools
• Preparation of objectives for the employee incentive program.
• HORECA skills
• Participation and assistance in the organisation of employee events such as staff parties, special lunches, trainings and meetings.
• Preparation of files for the renewal of ecological labels
• Participation in the maintenance and compliance with environmental procedures
• Create monthly the report of the guest satisfaction survey for the Stanhope Hotel
• Reply to the guest comments on Booking.com and TripAdvisor websites.
Le Plaza Hotel ****, Bruxelles (Belgique)
- Receptionist
Hôtel Souleias ***, La Croix Valmer (France)
- Receptionist and Waiter
La Croix-Valmer (83420)2011 - 2011Receptionist (Trainee)
Waiter (Trainee)
• Breakfast, lunch and dinner shifts,
• Greeting customers as they arrive and showing them to their table,
• Giving out menus and taking orders for food and drink,
• Serving food and drinks,
• Dealing with bill payments,
• Making sure tables are clean and tidy (set up).