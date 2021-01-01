Thomas HAIN

Telecommunications Regulatory Authority - TRA Bahrain
- Senior Analyst
2010 - maintenantIn charge of costing and pricing activities at TRA Bahrain:
• Development of bottom-up cost models
• Review of reference offers and regulatory accounts submissions
• Assessment of margin squeezes
• Assistance in dispute resolution
Ovum Consulting
- Consultant
2010 - 2010Main works:
• Assistance to a Middle East NRA in the review process of Incumbent’s Reference Offer submission;
• Assistance to a Middle East NRA in the determination of a dispute resolution related to the access to a cable landing station;
• Review of the Regulated Accounts of an incumbent operator in the Middle East;
• LLU and Bitstream services benchmarks in EU27; and
• Mobile market review and regulatory framework review of a south American country – Identification of SMP from the incumbent, Analysis of retail pricing and interconnection matrix.
IDATE
- Senior Consultant
2007 - 2009Market analysis and strategic consulting in the telecommunication and media industries
Main works and publications:
• Sub-loop access & sub-loop unbundling study (ARCEP)
• LTE: the compelling answer, Why migrate to LTE?, cost modelling of 4G deployment
• Mobile pricing innovation, Mobile churn management
• FTTx Business models
• Definition of a strategic plan for a Sub-Saharan mobile operator
• WIMAX and 3G access networks business cases
• Cost modelling of gains resulted from the adoption of Cognitive Radio Systems by mobile operators (E ³ European Project )
• 3G and 4G mobile telephony in Algeria (Assistance to the Algerian Ministry of Posts and Communications and Information Technologies)
• European Mobile Operators' strategies and organizations of Enterprise sales
Capgemini
- Consultant
SURESNES2004 - 2006Mobile Reengineering Project in TSTT Trinidad and Tobago
• Mirror Position of the business planning and control manager
• Design and implementation of a control dashboard
• Elaboration of pluriannual budget for the mobile business unit
• Design of a retention strategy through a "mileage program".
Content Management System in Iusacell Mexico
• Marketing and Sales contents reengineering
• CMS specifications
Business Continuity Plan Project in BMW Argentina
Formations
Universidad Católica Argentina - Facultad De Ciencias Sociales Y Económicas UCA (Capital Federal, Buenos Aires)
Capital Federal, Buenos Aires2004 - 2004Master en Adminsitración de Empresas (MBA)