Thomas HAIN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Strategy
Pricing
Regulatory

Entreprises

  • Telecommunications Regulatory Authority - TRA Bahrain - Senior Analyst

    2010 - maintenant In charge of costing and pricing activities at TRA Bahrain:
    • Development of bottom-up cost models
    • Review of reference offers and regulatory accounts submissions
    • Assessment of margin squeezes
    • Assistance in dispute resolution

  • Ovum Consulting - Consultant

    2010 - 2010 Main works:
    • Assistance to a Middle East NRA in the review process of Incumbent’s Reference Offer submission;
    • Assistance to a Middle East NRA in the determination of a dispute resolution related to the access to a cable landing station;
    • Review of the Regulated Accounts of an incumbent operator in the Middle East;
    • LLU and Bitstream services benchmarks in EU27; and
    • Mobile market review and regulatory framework review of a south American country – Identification of SMP from the incumbent, Analysis of retail pricing and interconnection matrix.

  • IDATE - Senior Consultant

    2007 - 2009 Market analysis and strategic consulting in the telecommunication and media industries

    Main works and publications:
    • Sub-loop access & sub-loop unbundling study (ARCEP)
    • LTE: the compelling answer, Why migrate to LTE?, cost modelling of 4G deployment
    • Mobile pricing innovation, Mobile churn management
    • FTTx Business models
    • Definition of a strategic plan for a Sub-Saharan mobile operator
    • WIMAX and 3G access networks business cases
    • Cost modelling of gains resulted from the adoption of Cognitive Radio Systems by mobile operators (E ³ European Project )
    • 3G and 4G mobile telephony in Algeria (Assistance to the Algerian Ministry of Posts and Communications and Information Technologies)
    • European Mobile Operators' strategies and organizations of Enterprise sales

  • Capgemini - Consultant

    SURESNES 2004 - 2006 Mobile Reengineering Project in TSTT Trinidad and Tobago
    • Mirror Position of the business planning and control manager
    • Design and implementation of a control dashboard
    • Elaboration of pluriannual budget for the mobile business unit
    • Design of a retention strategy through a "mileage program".

    Content Management System in Iusacell Mexico
    • Marketing and Sales contents reengineering
    • CMS specifications

    Business Continuity Plan Project in BMW Argentina

Formations

  • Universidad Católica Argentina - Facultad De Ciencias Sociales Y Económicas UCA (Capital Federal, Buenos Aires)

    Capital Federal, Buenos Aires 2004 - 2004 Master en Adminsitración de Empresas (MBA)

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Euromed Marseille

    Marseille 2001 - 2006 Master

Réseau