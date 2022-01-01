Thomas MULDOON

Commissioning, maintenance and repair of Industrial UPS systems for Oil and Gas, Onshore/Offshore and power plants.
Including:
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oil&Gas Offshore:
- BP Andrew, UK
- Songa Trym, Norway.
- PA-B, Sakhalin Energy, Russia.
Valid BOSIET, MIST, HUET & SKYSCAPE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oil&Gas Onshore:
- South Yoloten gas field, Petrofac, Turkmenistan
- Burgan oil field , K.O.C, Kuwait
- Toblosk-Polymer, Sibur, Russia
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nuclear power plant:
- Fessenheim power plant, France
- Chinon power plant, France
Valid QSP
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Various experience working in industrial facilities within EMEA region.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
