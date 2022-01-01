Thomas MULDOON

Commissioning, maintenance and repair of Industrial UPS systems for Oil and Gas, Onshore/Offshore and power plants.

Including:

Oil&Gas Offshore:

- BP Andrew, UK

- Songa Trym, Norway.

- PA-B, Sakhalin Energy, Russia.

Valid BOSIET, MIST, HUET & SKYSCAPE

Oil&Gas Onshore:

- South Yoloten gas field, Petrofac, Turkmenistan

- Burgan oil field , K.O.C, Kuwait

- Toblosk-Polymer, Sibur, Russia

Nuclear power plant:

- Fessenheim power plant, France

- Chinon power plant, France

Valid QSP

Various experience working in industrial facilities within EMEA region.

