Menu

Thomas MULDOON

Chassieu

En résumé

Commissioning, maintenance and repair of Industrial UPS systems for Oil and Gas, Onshore/Offshore and power plants.
Including:
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oil&Gas Offshore:
- BP Andrew, UK
- Songa Trym, Norway.
- PA-B, Sakhalin Energy, Russia.
Valid BOSIET, MIST, HUET & SKYSCAPE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oil&Gas Onshore:
- South Yoloten gas field, Petrofac, Turkmenistan
- Burgan oil field , K.O.C, Kuwait
- Toblosk-Polymer, Sibur, Russia
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nuclear power plant:
- Fessenheim power plant, France
- Chinon power plant, France
Valid QSP
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Various experience working in industrial facilities within EMEA region.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Keywords: Electrical, Electronics, Oil, Gas, Rig, Offshore, Aberdeen, Technician, Power, Industrial, ROV, Maintenance, Commissioning, Installation, Refurbishment, Engineering, Test, Relocate, Relocation, Angola, Rotation, 28/28, UPS, Batteries, Battery, Monitoring, Instrumentation, DCS, Modbus, Field, Communication,

Entreprises

  • Emerson Network Power - Field Service Technician

    Chassieu 2012 - maintenant Commissioning, maintenance and repair of Industrial Uninterruptible power supplies (UPS).

  • MARVELL - Technicien Layout

    2009 - 2011 Drawing and optimizing layouts for IC design,using CAD tools (DRC&LVS)

    Réalisation du dessin des masques pour la conception de Circuits Intégrés

    utilisation des outils de CAO
    utilisation de l'édition graphique et du placement-routage et vérifications (DRC&LVS)
    réduction de la taille des layouts tout en optimisant la performance

  • Rematique - Stage Electronicien

    2008 - 2008 Prototype development. Electronics, microcontroler, assembly language.


    Développement d'un prototype.

    choix des composants et définition des coûts
    conception d'une maquette prototype
    développement du software du microcôntrolleur Zilog en langage assembleur
    tests des fonctionnalités
    assemblage du produit dans sa forme finale

  • BOMBARDIER - Technicien mise en service

    Crespin 2008 - 2009 Tramway commissioning. Testing hardware (mechanical & electrical, low voltage 24V to 600V.
    ) + software + safety standards + test on live track.

    Tests et montage final des trams Cobra de Zurich.

    installation des équipements électroniques
    installation du software des équipements
    vérifications du respect des normes de sécurité
    vérifications des réglages mécaniques ( freins, pantographe... )
    vérifications du fonctionnement des équipements et du câblage basse tension et haute tension ( 24V et 600V )
    essais dynamiques sur la voie.

Formations

  • Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard

    Villeurbanne 2011 - 2012

  • Université Saint Etienne Jean Monnet (St Etienne)

    St Etienne 2006 - 2008 GEII (Génie Electrique & Informatique Industrielle)

Réseau