Thomas TEFFOT

Mes compétences :
Broker
Derivatives
Finance
Hedge Fund
Rugby
Sales
Support
Trading
USA
Entreprises
BNP PARIBAS GECD - PRIME BROKERAGE - London
- RISK ANALYTICS
2010 - maintenant
BNP PARIBAS Equity Derivatives New York
- Trader Assistant Exotic Desk (US - Canada - Latam)
2008 - 2009-Booking of products in FO systems. Repricing and risk monitoring for new trades. Chasing of broker confirmations.
-Pricing of new structures and vanilla options to help traders on their daily tasks (risk hedging and monitoring).
-Creation of an automatic tool to book the SLAB trades for Latam EQF - Reduction of manual input and errors.
-Improvement of the booking procedure with structuration and IT to reduce operational risk.
-Creation of tools to monitor deals and margins.
-Work closely with Risks, MO, Product Control, IT and Pricing team to smooth all relative matters, reduce operational risk, and improve responsiveness and efficiency of the desk.
BNP PARIBAS Equity Derivatives New York
- Head of Front Support Structured Products
2006 - 2008Team of 6
Perimeter covered: Exotic and Flow Stocks (US, Latam) and Indexes, Vol Arb, CBs & Mutual Funds.
-Guaranteeing the accuracy of FO and MO position in booking systems, trade capture.
-Working closely with the trading / structuration to reach a consensus on the proper booking and accounting of new products.
-Reviewing progress against objectives for all reporting staff.
-Establishing clear communication channels between all clients (internal and external) and operations.
-Evaluating current procedures as compared to operational needs and suggesting system enhancements and automation as needed. (identifying operational inefficiencies).
-Training staff appropriately on control issues.
BNP PARIBAS Equity Derivatives Paris
- Front Support Structured Products
2005 - 2006
BNP PARIBAS Asset Management Tokyo
- Project Officer - Business Analyst - VIE
2004 - 2005
De Portzamparc - Broker
- Financial Analyst Small and Mid Caps - Internship
2002 - 2002
ODDO - PINATTON - Broker
- Sales Trader Assistant - Pan European Equities - Internship