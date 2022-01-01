Menu

Thomas TEFFOT

LONDON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Broker
Derivatives
Finance
Hedge Fund
Rugby
Sales
Support
Trading
USA

Entreprises

  • BNP PARIBAS GECD - PRIME BROKERAGE - London - RISK ANALYTICS

    2010 - maintenant

  • BNP PARIBAS Equity Derivatives New York - Trader Assistant Exotic Desk (US - Canada - Latam)

    2008 - 2009 -Booking of products in FO systems. Repricing and risk monitoring for new trades. Chasing of broker confirmations.
    -Pricing of new structures and vanilla options to help traders on their daily tasks (risk hedging and monitoring).
    -Creation of an automatic tool to book the SLAB trades for Latam EQF - Reduction of manual input and errors.
    -Improvement of the booking procedure with structuration and IT to reduce operational risk.
    -Creation of tools to monitor deals and margins.
    -Work closely with Risks, MO, Product Control, IT and Pricing team to smooth all relative matters, reduce operational risk, and improve responsiveness and efficiency of the desk.

  • BNP PARIBAS Equity Derivatives New York - Head of Front Support Structured Products

    2006 - 2008 Team of 6
    Perimeter covered: Exotic and Flow Stocks (US, Latam) and Indexes, Vol Arb, CBs & Mutual Funds.
    -Guaranteeing the accuracy of FO and MO position in booking systems, trade capture.
    -Working closely with the trading / structuration to reach a consensus on the proper booking and accounting of new products.
    -Reviewing progress against objectives for all reporting staff.
    -Establishing clear communication channels between all clients (internal and external) and operations.
    -Evaluating current procedures as compared to operational needs and suggesting system enhancements and automation as needed. (identifying operational inefficiencies).
    -Training staff appropriately on control issues.

  • BNP PARIBAS Equity Derivatives Paris - Front Support Structured Products

    2005 - 2006

  • BNP PARIBAS Asset Management Tokyo - Project Officer - Business Analyst - VIE

    2004 - 2005

  • De Portzamparc - Broker - Financial Analyst Small and Mid Caps - Internship

    2002 - 2002

  • ODDO - PINATTON - Broker - Sales Trader Assistant - Pan European Equities - Internship

    2001 - 2001

