Menu

Timothy FOUBERT

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Aprova (part of the Alten Group) - Co-founder and Chief operating officer

    2013 - 2014 Aprova is an international contract research organization (CRO) with offices in Belgium, France and the Czech Republic. It provides services to its clients in the pharmaceutical, medical devices, biothechnology, nutritional and cosmetics industries. Three acquisitions reinforced the external growth of Alten in the life-sciences market : Aixial, Lincoln and ADDS totaling over 200 experts

  • Business & Decision - CFO Region 2 / Chief Operating Officer Life Sciences

    Courbevoie 2008 - 2013 CFO for Region 2 : Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg, Italy, Poland, Russia, Germany
    BD Life Sciences COO

  • BnV Consultants - Partner/Owner

    2001 - 2008 BnV develops, implements and integrates PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Siebel and Oracle BI in Belgium, NL and UK.
    The group was sold to Business & Decision in 2008

  • Eli Foubert France - PDG

    1996 - 2001 Meat import / distributor
    Sold to Velda in 2001

  • Timothy Foubert SPRL - Independant Advisor

    1996 - maintenant Corporate Development
    Consulting small and medium sized companies in their acquisition or exit strategy.
    Equity operations
    Merger and Acquisition expertise in Technology, Engineering and Life Sciences consulting companies.

Formations

Réseau