Aprova (part of the Alten Group)
- Co-founder and Chief operating officer
2013 - 2014
Aprova is an international contract research organization (CRO) with offices in Belgium, France and the Czech Republic. It provides services to its clients in the pharmaceutical, medical devices, biothechnology, nutritional and cosmetics industries. Three acquisitions reinforced the external growth of Alten in the life-sciences market : Aixial, Lincoln and ADDS totaling over 200 experts
Business & Decision
- CFO Region 2 / Chief Operating Officer Life Sciences
Courbevoie
2008 - 2013
CFO for Region 2 : Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg, Italy, Poland, Russia, Germany
BD Life Sciences COO
BnV Consultants
- Partner/Owner
2001 - 2008
BnV develops, implements and integrates PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Siebel and Oracle BI in Belgium, NL and UK.
The group was sold to Business & Decision in 2008
Eli Foubert France
- PDG
1996 - 2001
Meat import / distributor
Sold to Velda in 2001
Timothy Foubert SPRL
- Independant Advisor
1996 - maintenant
Corporate Development
Consulting small and medium sized companies in their acquisition or exit strategy.
Equity operations
Merger and Acquisition expertise in Technology, Engineering and Life Sciences consulting companies.