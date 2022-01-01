Tom MERLIER

15 Years Experience in Automotive, Aeronautical, Defences and Shipyard industries. With strong management and engineering background and broad technical knowledge. I thrive in high tech industry, managing complex and innovative environments and projects. Passionate about leading, partnering with others and coaching teams. I strive to get the best out of people and allow them to grow and thrive.



Motivation factors and environments:

- Manage and develop people and team

- Innovative products and technologies

- Engineering and design environment

- Customers’ needs and satisfactions

- Business strategy and market view

- Being part of creative, challenging and talented teams

- Working in cross-functional teams (Marketing, commercial, project and engineering teams)

- Being part of great and new challenges!





Personal strength

- Manage, develop and support people and team

- Leadership and ability to inspire and motivate individuals and teams

- Communication and presentation skills

- Synthesis and strategic vision

- Excellent analytical skills and problems solving

- Collaborative approach and Team-worker

- Innovation and thinking out of the box

- Able to learn and adapt quickly when faced with new and challenging issues





Key competencies

- Team management

- Products and systems development

- System Engineering

- Lead and drive cross-functionnal activities and teams

- Architecture development

- Innovation and Advanced Engineering

- Project Engineering Management

- Process Optimisation and definition (New or existing processes to new target operating model)

- Products Management and Strategy

- Change management,



Mes compétences :

Management

Manager

Pilotage projet

Mécanique

Aéronautique

Relationnel

Esprit d'équipe

Composites

Contrôle de gestion

Leadership

Ingénierie système

Management opérationnel

Conduite du changement

Ingénierie

Offres commerciales

Gestion de l'innovation

Lean management

Lean Engineering

Lean development

Amélioration continue

Analyse de risque

Gestion du risque

Qualité

Organisation industrielle

Gestion de la qualité