Tong FENG

MEUDON

Experienced Electronic Engineer with a demonstrated history of working in the filed of IOT. Skilled in Electronic, Embedded Systems, Wireless Communication, and Project Management. Strong engineering professional with a Engineer's degree focused in Electrical Engineering from INSA de Strasbourg.

Mes compétences :
Electronique
CAO électronique
Microsoft Office
Microcontrôlleurs
Electronique de puissance
Matlab, Sinulink
Traitement du signal
DSP
C Programming Language
Electrotechnique
Java
FPGA
VHDL
AOP
Machines tournantes
AutoCAD
Automatique
Proteus
Assembleur
Altium Designer

Entreprises

  • JRI - Ingénieur d'études électroniques

    2015 - maintenant Responsable de projet Enregistreur LoRa : développement complet hardware et software embarqué sur ARM et gestion de projet.
    Autres tâches :
    -Diagnostic des défaillances, débogage et management de versions.
    -Tests unitaires, d’intégration, analyse des performances et de robustesse
    -Suivi et validation du développement hardware
    -Rédaction de spécification technique et de notions clients
    -Qualification marquage CE et certification FCC
    -Définition du processus et de méthodes pour la production en série
    -Organisation des formations techniques
    -Support techniques
    -Audit technique chez les partenaires chinois et européens
    -Veille technologique en participant les formations et séminaires techniques

  • SAS Valentinéa - Stagiaire d'ingénieur

    2014 - 2014 Un stage de projet de fin d'études duré 6 mois, sujet : Développement de banc de test pour la production de série du produit Essensys, définition de la stratégie à mettre en œuvre. Développement des cartes électroniques et logiciel embarqué

  • Shaanxi Jie Pu Contrôle Technologie Co.,LTD - Stagiaire d'ingénieur

    2013 - 2013 Un stage ingénieur duré 3 mois, sujet : Réalisation d’une alimentation à découpage numérique de 1KW

  • Schaeffler France - Stagiaire ouvrier

    Haguenau 2012 - 2012 Un stage ouvrier duré 3 mois, mission : Contrôle de machines de rectification, contrôle qualité de produits

  • Ville de Lannion - Stagiaire technicien

    2011 - 2011 Un stage technicien duré 3 mois, sujet : Développement et automatisation de la supervision de sites

Formations

