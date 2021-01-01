Experienced Electronic Engineer with a demonstrated history of working in the filed of IOT. Skilled in Electronic, Embedded Systems, Wireless Communication, and Project Management. Strong engineering professional with a Engineer's degree focused in Electrical Engineering from INSA de Strasbourg.
Mes compétences :
Electronique
CAO électronique
Microsoft Office
Microcontrôlleurs
Electronique de puissance
Matlab, Sinulink
Traitement du signal
DSP
C Programming Language
Electrotechnique
Java
FPGA
VHDL
AOP
Machines tournantes
AutoCAD
Automatique
Proteus
Assembleur
Altium Designer