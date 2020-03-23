Menu

Tony BOUZERAR

VILLEBON SUR YVETTE

En résumé

Summary: Value Proposition 2020
Manager of Sales & Marketing B2B.
Grow the business for start-up companies, familly owned and multinational organizations.
Multi-cultural B2B experience working in project mode with Innovation and Product Development teams.
Medical Device, Packaging, Pharmaceutical Services (CDMO),

Business:
I am culturally educated in starting and growing business in the following regions:
Most of Europe, US East and West Coast, Latin America, Japanese customers.

Management:
Proxy and distant Management: of Key Account Managers, Junior Sales Representatives, Sales Assistants, Project teams composed of high caliber experts and R&D engineers. Member of Management Boards.

Special Skills in:
Developping the Business from 0,
Identifying, Selecting, Managing and developping Agents and Distributors,
Managing Key Accounts on the long-term:
Crisis management: ie plant shut-down and commercial management of continuation of the business.
I speak 6 European languages.

Hobbies:
I enjoy mostly simple bag-pack holidays with my family and friends, meet foreigners and different cultures, discover and share about gastronomy.
Where possible and appropriate, I like to share my interest for humoristic comics, cartoons, aerospace and science fiction.

Entreprises

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific - Business Manager

    VILLEBON SUR YVETTE 2018 - 2020 Commercial remplacement role until 23rd March 2020 (CDD/ temporary contracts total 18-months)
    Company: Drug Product Services ( Patheon): CDMO. Solid Oral and Liquid Drug products. 550-member site.
    My Responsibilities: Commercial management of a group of international clients and projects: Big Pharma and start-up companies, based in Japan, US, Europe: from PhaseIII, Technical Transfert, Market Authorization until commercial launch and Drug Product life-cycle management.

  • Top Clean Packaging Group - Sales & Marketing Manager

    2017 - 2018 Conception et fabrication d'emballages thermoformés pour les fabricants de dispositifs médicaux, de plateaux thermoformés pour les industrie Pharma, Cosmétique et Automobile.
    Conception et fabrication de pièces et de dispositifs médicaux complets multi-matériaux: thermoplastiques, élastomère de silicone, métal, blisters, boitages cartons, stérilisation.
    Conception et Fabrication de machines de scellage d'emballages thermoformés.
    Responsable Commercial & Marketing: équipe de 7 personnes au démarrage de la mission.
    Région: Europe, Chine, Inde.
    Responsabilité CA: 35MEUR
    Réalisations: réorganisation équipe de vente, construction du Budget 2018, Mise en place d'indicateurs de performance et de Satisfaction Client, accompagnement des membres de l'équipe sur plusieurs affaires potentielles jusqu'à la concrétisation et la commande.

  • Gerresheimer - Sales Manager South Europe

    2013 - 2017 • With a 5-member Customer Care multisite-team, with 3 agents and 4 distributors working as one team, we increase Customer Satisfaction level at customers in Belgium, France, Switzerland, Spain and Portugal, and we manage a plant shut-down.
    • In 4 years, I increase my sales budget by more than 50%, from one plant located in Europe, and I enlarge my responsibility to 4 production sites.
    • I contribute by redefining team responsibilities, simplifying sales channels, and systematic and effective presence at customers. I then pass my role to another person.

  • Sonoco - Consultant Business Development France

    SCHWEIGHOUSE SUR MODER 2012 - 2012 Développement des marchés France, Suisse, Espagne sur une ligne de produits: Emballages isothermes pour transport de produits pharmaceutiques, biologiques et de diagnostics.

  • West Pharmaceutical Services, Eschweiler, Allemagne - Consultant Technique et Commercial

    2011 - 2011 Durée mission: 12 mois
    Mission exclusive chez le détenteur exclusif de la licence Lyoseal: West Pharmaceutical Services
    Interface Commerciale/ Marketing/Recherche et Développement entre Biocorp et West Pharma: formation, transfert de technologie, co-développement de nouveaux produits
    Transfert de savoir-faire
    Formation des commerciaux sur toute l'Europe

  • Biocorp - Responsable Commercial & Marketing et Support Technique

    2009 - 2012

  • Rexam - Key Account Manager

    SURESNES 2004 - 2009

  • Plastic Omnium Medical - Directeur Commercial Export

    2000 - 2004

  • Saint-Gobain - Ingénieur Commercial

    Courbevoie 1997 - 2000

Formations

