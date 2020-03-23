Tony BOUZERAR

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Villeurbanne
Summary: Value Proposition 2020
Manager of Sales & Marketing B2B.
Grow the business for start-up companies, familly owned and multinational organizations.
Multi-cultural B2B experience working in project mode with Innovation and Product Development teams.
Medical Device, Packaging, Pharmaceutical Services (CDMO),
Business:
I am culturally educated in starting and growing business in the following regions:
Most of Europe, US East and West Coast, Latin America, Japanese customers.
Management:
Proxy and distant Management: of Key Account Managers, Junior Sales Representatives, Sales Assistants, Project teams composed of high caliber experts and R&D engineers. Member of Management Boards.
Special Skills in:
Developping the Business from 0,
Identifying, Selecting, Managing and developping Agents and Distributors,
Managing Key Accounts on the long-term:
Crisis management: ie plant shut-down and commercial management of continuation of the business.
I speak 6 European languages.
Hobbies:
I enjoy mostly simple bag-pack holidays with my family and friends, meet foreigners and different cultures, discover and share about gastronomy.
Where possible and appropriate, I like to share my interest for humoristic comics, cartoons, aerospace and science fiction.