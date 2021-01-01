Retail
Tony CHABOT
Tony CHABOT
BRESSUIRE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Transport vincent
- Agent d exploitation
2018 - maintenant
STRADA - éditeur de logiciels
- Installateur formateur hotline
Bressuire
2012 - 2018
Vendée Sévres Négoce
- Responsable administratif transport
2011 - 2012
Vendée Sévres Négoce
- Apprenti logistique
2009 - 2011
AFT-IFTIM
- TSMEL
MARSEILLE
2009 - 2011
MAIF
- Apprenti en comptabilité
NIORT
2007 - 2009
Formations
Lycée Louis Audouin Dubreuil
St Jean D'Angely
2004 - 2009
STG CFE et BTS CGO
Réseau
Agnès GAUTRET
Alexandra BRAY
Anais BAUDIN
Esma Yamina SEYAH
Guillaume COLSON
Jean-François DAVID
Martin BREITWIESER
Olivier CHAMPAIN
Serge PITAUD
