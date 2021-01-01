Mes compétences :
Design
Retail
Merchandising
store design
store format development
retail and corporate design
graphic design
brand development
Interior office design
Interactive training
Entreprises
TDSD
- Design
maintenant
Tony Duncan-Smith Design
- Independent Design Consultant
1998 - maintenantSpecialising in brand development and retail.
Clients include:
Bates Wells & Braithwaite Solicitors. Corporate design for leading law firm.
Ralph Lauren Fashion retail Europe. Interactive training for merchandising standards
in European store concesssions.
La Redoute Fashion retail France. In store communication and new store format
development.
Carré Blanc Household textiles France. Brand identity and store design.
Alain Manoukian Womens fashion France. Brand identity, retail graphics and
merchandising.
Management Horizons Europe
- Design Director
1990 - 1998MHE is a management consultancy specialising in retail strategy and design. Director
of the 12 strong interior and graphic design team. Key activities were to formulate
design strategy in conjunction with retail business strategy, development of new
business in Europe and management of design projects.
A pan-European client base included C&A (Europe), Alain Manoukian (Fashion,
France), Promod (Fashion, France), Continente (Hypermarket, Spain), Best Trading
(Jeanswear, UK), The Oliver Group (Footwear, UK), Post Office (UK), Gruppo Coin
(Fashion, Italy).
Design projects undertaken in France, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium,
Switzerland, Austria and Italy.
Seigel and Gale
- Senior Designer
1988 - 1990Specialising in corporate identity and worked on the corporate design programmes for
Société Générale de Belgique and BP.
The British Library
- Design Director
1985 - 1988A 3 year contract to develop and implement the new corporate design for the British
Library. To co-ordinate the design and communication needs of 26 departments under
the central identity of the British Library and to build an internal design team to
enable a consistent implementation.