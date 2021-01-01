Menu

Tony DUNCAN-SMITH

LONDRES

  • TDSD - Design

    maintenant

  • Tony Duncan-Smith Design - Independent Design Consultant

    1998 - maintenant Specialising in brand development and retail.

    Clients include:

    Bates Wells & Braithwaite Solicitors. Corporate design for leading law firm.

    Maitland Chambers Barristers Chambers. Brand identity and communication. Interior
    office design.

    Morgan Fashion retail France and Worldwide. Director of store design and
    merchandising on contract.

    Kiabi Fashion retail France & international. Communication, Merchandising, brand
    development, store design, franchise development middle east.

    Homebase Household retail UK. Product presentation methods furniture.

    Ralph Lauren Fashion retail Europe. Interactive training for merchandising standards
    in European store concesssions.

    La Redoute Fashion retail France. In store communication and new store format
    development.

    Carré Blanc Household textiles France. Brand identity and store design.

    Alain Manoukian Womens fashion France. Brand identity, retail graphics and
    merchandising.

  • Management Horizons Europe - Design Director

    1990 - 1998 MHE is a management consultancy specialising in retail strategy and design. Director
    of the 12 strong interior and graphic design team. Key activities were to formulate
    design strategy in conjunction with retail business strategy, development of new
    business in Europe and management of design projects.
    A pan-European client base included C&A (Europe), Alain Manoukian (Fashion,
    France), Promod (Fashion, France), Continente (Hypermarket, Spain), Best Trading
    (Jeanswear, UK), The Oliver Group (Footwear, UK), Post Office (UK), Gruppo Coin
    (Fashion, Italy).

    Design projects undertaken in France, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium,
    Switzerland, Austria and Italy.

  • Seigel and Gale - Senior Designer

    1988 - 1990 Specialising in corporate identity and worked on the corporate design programmes for
    Société Générale de Belgique and BP.

  • The British Library - Design Director

    1985 - 1988 A 3 year contract to develop and implement the new corporate design for the British
    Library. To co-ordinate the design and communication needs of 26 departments under
    the central identity of the British Library and to build an internal design team to
    enable a consistent implementation.

  • Royal College Of Art RCA (London)

    London 1978 - 1981 MA(RCA)

  • Royal College Of Art RCA (London)

    London 1977 - 1979 design

  • Central School Of Art (London)

    London 1975 - 1978 BA

