Tony GBALIA

FEYTIAT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Design

Entreprises

  • Newplast - Technicien logistique

    2008 - maintenant

Formations

  • Afpa Val D'Oise

    Gonesse 2012 - 2013 bac +2

    compétence élaboration de projets ,réalisation et fiabilité sur les clients,formation et encadrements des équipes

