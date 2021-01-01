Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Tony GROS
Ajouter
Tony GROS
SYDNEY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SYDNEY JET
- Directeur
2015 - maintenant
SYDNEY JET
- Big boss
2014 - maintenant
Formations
Universidad De La Laguna (La Laguna)
La Laguna
2011 - 2013
Master en biologie marine
Réseau
Chantal MALION
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z