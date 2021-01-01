Menu

Tony LEGOUPIL

PUTEAUX

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Compagnie des Fromages et RichesMonts - Technicien maintenance

    PUTEAUX 2014 - maintenant

  • Aptar stelmi - Méthode énergie apprentissage

    2013 - maintenant

  • Aptar stelmi - Apprenti bts maintenance industrielle

    2011 - 2013

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :