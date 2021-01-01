Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Tony MAKOWSKI
Ajouter
Tony MAKOWSKI
BONDY
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Arras
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Darty
- Chef des ventes
BONDY
2016 - maintenant
Darty
- RPS (Responsable pole Services )
BONDY
2015 - maintenant
Darty
- Conseiller de Vente
BONDY
2000 - 2015
Formations
Apple France
Paris
2014 - 2014
Apple product professional sales training
Réseau
Benoit ROUX
Cécile PEIFFER
Elisabete FRIAS
Florian GRIVET
Helene SAILLY
Mounir BEN SALAH
Pinsonnaux Fond ANDRE
Sébastien LECAT
Thomas LACQUEMANT
Vitrine MULTIMÉDIA
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z