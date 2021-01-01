Tony MALECKI

Quiksilver Europe
- Global Visual Merchandising Designer at Quiksilver
Saint Jean de Luz2013 - maintenantIn charge of Quiksilver, Roxy & DC shoes for America, Europe & APAC
WINDOWS :
- Creation of the window concepts with the Global Head of VM.
- Creation & execution of the graphic elements.
- Organisation & setup of supplier accounts by country including quotes & suitability to projects.
- Creation & layout of the instructions for window setup & distribution to stores.
- Coordination with the digital service to adapt the graphic elements for the same web based concepts.
INSTORE :
- Creation of the global decoration with the Global Head of VM.
- Set up of the decoration in flagship stores and critical openings.
- Creation & layout of the instructions to set up the global decoration.
- Update of the visuals by season.
- Creation of POP.
- Layout of the instructions for the merchandising of the products.
SPECIAL PROJECTS :
- Creation of handmade signs on flagship stores ( Barcelona, Santa Monica, Time square NYC…)
- Facade creation to cover the stores during refurbishments.
- Decoration of the showrooms.
- Special windows in collaboration with artists ( DC x Kevin Lyons at Colette store, Paris)
MLCK
- Artist
2012 - maintenantArtist at MLCK :
www.mlck.fr
Quiksilver Europe
- Graphic Designer & Assistant Coordinator for the visual merchandising retail Europe at Quiksilver
Saint Jean de Luz2011 - 2013
Finaliste du concours ANIMAFAC
- Concours d'affiche sur la sécurité routière
2010 - 2010
Olympiade des métiers 2010
- Médaille d'argent
2010 - 2010
Quiksilver Europe / Roxy
- Graphic designer for the apparel and accessories
2010 - 2010Graphic designer apparel and accessories at Roxy - Spring Summer 2011 & Fall Winter 2011-2012 collections
Publicis Activ
- Art dicrector assistant
Nantes2009 - 2009
Hermès International - Publishing department
- Graphic designer
2008 - 2008
Hermès International - Publishing department
- Graphic designer