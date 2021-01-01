Menu

Tony MALECKI

Saint Jean de Luz

Direction artistique

  • Quiksilver Europe - Global Visual Merchandising Designer at Quiksilver

    Saint Jean de Luz 2013 - maintenant In charge of Quiksilver, Roxy & DC shoes for America, Europe & APAC

    WINDOWS :
    - Creation of the window concepts with the Global Head of VM.
    - Creation & execution of the graphic elements.
    - Organisation & setup of supplier accounts by country including quotes & suitability to projects.
    - Creation & layout of the instructions for window setup & distribution to stores.
    - Coordination with the digital service to adapt the graphic elements for the same web based concepts.

    INSTORE :
    - Creation of the global decoration with the Global Head of VM.
    - Set up of the decoration in flagship stores and critical openings.
    - Creation & layout of the instructions to set up the global decoration.
    - Update of the visuals by season.
    - Creation of POP.
    - Layout of the instructions for the merchandising of the products.

    SPECIAL PROJECTS :
    - Creation of handmade signs on flagship stores ( Barcelona, Santa Monica, Time square NYC…)
    - Facade creation to cover the stores during refurbishments.
    - Decoration of the showrooms.
    - Special windows in collaboration with artists ( DC x Kevin Lyons at Colette store, Paris)

  • MLCK - Artist

    2012 - maintenant Artist at MLCK :

    www.mlck.fr

  • Quiksilver Europe - Graphic Designer & Assistant Coordinator for the visual merchandising retail Europe at Quiksilver

    Saint Jean de Luz 2011 - 2013

  • Finaliste du concours ANIMAFAC - Concours d'affiche sur la sécurité routière

    2010 - 2010

  • Olympiade des métiers 2010 - Médaille d'argent

    2010 - 2010

  • Quiksilver Europe / Roxy - Graphic designer for the apparel and accessories

    2010 - 2010 Graphic designer apparel and accessories at Roxy - Spring Summer 2011 & Fall Winter 2011-2012 collections

  • Publicis Activ - Art dicrector assistant

    Nantes 2009 - 2009

  • Hermès International - Publishing department - Graphic designer

    2008 - 2008

  • Hermès International - Publishing department - Graphic designer

    2007 - 2007

