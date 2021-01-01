Menu

Tony RENARD

Durham

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Nantes

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Clinical Trials
CRA

Entreprises

  • Quintiles - Lead Clinical Research Associate - homebased

    Durham 2010 - 2016 Monitoring of international clinical trials for the major industrial sponsors.
    Identification and selection of the most appropriate sites to conduct the study.
    Provide a high rate of monitoring visits in a challenging environment - Monitoring a large number of sites in France and West Indies.
    Manage interim and final analysis within timelines in order to meet sponsor’s expectations.
    Development of patient enrolment strategies with the project team and clinical trial sites.
    Coordination of monitoring activities in France and reporting to the study team and sponsor.
    Supervision and training of the local CRA team and junior CRAs mentoring.
    Development of monitoring and working tools for the CRAs.
    Improvement of recruitment methods in collaboration with sponsor.
    Involved in the start-up activities, administrative documents collection and follow-up of contract negotiations with sites.
    Phases I to IV
    Therapeutic areas: Oncology, Neurology, Psychiatry, Cardiology, Hematology, Dermatology, Rheumatology.

  • Quanta Medical - Clinical Research Associate

    2008 - 2010 Monitoring of national and international clinical trials.
    Perform selection, initiation, monitoring, boosting and close-out visits.
    Management of on-site activities in accordance to the ICH/GCP: source data verification, drug accountability, safety management, review of investigator site file, GCP training for site staff, audit preparation, management and follow up.
    Managing a national clinical study in close collaboration with sponsor and CRO director.
    Regulatory submissions (France and Belgium) and start-up activities.
    Managing study budget and vendors.
    Development of study documents: protocol, informed consent, CRF, monitoring guidelines.
    Phases III, IV and non-interventional studies
    Therapeutic areas: Gynecology, Dermatology, Gastroenterology

  • CHU de nantes - Study Coordinator trainee

    Nantes 2007 - 2007 Planning and attending patient visits
    CRF completion and queries resolution

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :