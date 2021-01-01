Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Touba FARID
Ajouter
Touba FARID
RABAT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Rapibat
- Chef de projet
2011 - maintenant
OMNIUM TECHNOLOGIQUES
- Stagiaire
2010 - 2010
PYRAMIDE ETUDES
- Stagiaire
2009 - 2010
Confluences SARL
- Projteur
2009 - 2010
Cabinet Essemmar Abdellatif
- Stagiaire
2009 - 2010
Crédit Agricol du Maroc
- Stagiaire
2008 - 2009
» operatins de caisse et service clientèle
Centre de langues
- Formatrice de français
2008 - 2009
Formations
FST Settat (Settat)
Settat
2012 - maintenant
Master
Gestion, animation et system du management intégré
FST Settat (Faculté Des Sciences Techniques) FST (Settat)
Settat
2011 - 2012
Licence professionnelle
Institut Supérieur De Technologies Appliquées (Salé)
Salé
2009 - 2011
DTS
Gros oeuvres
Réseau
Bassi FATIMA EZAHRAA
Bouchra CHAKIR
Charles LECLERE
Hassan IADLANE
Mustapha JAMAL
Reda EL RHAZOUANI
Simohamed ELBJIRI
Yahya KOULALI
Yassine OUBARI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z