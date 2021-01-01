Menu

Touba FARID

RABAT

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Rapibat - Chef de projet

    2011 - maintenant

  • OMNIUM TECHNOLOGIQUES - Stagiaire

    2010 - 2010

  • PYRAMIDE ETUDES - Stagiaire

    2009 - 2010

  • Confluences SARL - Projteur

    2009 - 2010

  • Cabinet Essemmar Abdellatif - Stagiaire

    2009 - 2010

  • Crédit Agricol du Maroc - Stagiaire

    2008 - 2009 » operatins de caisse et service clientèle

  • Centre de langues - Formatrice de français

    2008 - 2009

Formations

  • FST Settat (Settat)

    Settat 2012 - maintenant Master

    Gestion, animation et system du management intégré

  • FST Settat (Faculté Des Sciences Techniques) FST (Settat)

    Settat 2011 - 2012 Licence professionnelle

  • Institut Supérieur De Technologies Appliquées (Salé)

    Salé 2009 - 2011 DTS

    Gros oeuvres

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :