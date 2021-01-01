Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Touffick AOUAOU
Touffick AOUAOU
MONPTELLIER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
usp veolia propreté
- Chef de chantier
1990 - 2010
Nouveau matériel TGV, grandes lignes, banlieues
Formations
CRIP
Castelnau Le Lez
2015 - maintenant
Comptabilité générale, paie, fiscalité
Titre du Ministère du Travail Niveau bac+2
Lycée André Malraux
Montereau Fault Yonne
1981 - 1983
bep
Réseau
Arnaud FAYET
Didier CARDOSO
Eric OLÉON
Eva-Marlene LAHIANY
Hélène DJEDRA
Karim BOUAZZAOUI
Laurent ZIOUZIOU
Marie MIRANDE
Philippe BOURGUIGNON
Pierre Olivier MARDEGAN
