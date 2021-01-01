Menu

Toufic BOURAS

CRÉTEIL

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Créteil

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ETANCHECO - Ingénieur

    2011 - maintenant

Formations

  • ENSAM

    Paris 2004 - 2007 Ingénieur

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :