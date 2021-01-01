Toufik BOUADJADJ

Over 11 years of experience related to Natural Gas exploitation ( treatment & Liquefaction).
Aspen hysys 8.6
ExxonMobil /RASGAS company LTD
- Process Operator
Notre-Dame de Gravenchon2012 - maintenantJune 2012 to date: Process Operator 1 in Al Khaleej Gas /Exxon Mobil-RAS GAS Company LTD (Qatar).
- Work in Acid gas removal section using MDEA solution as absorbent.
- Work on NG dehydration and Mercury removal sections.
- Work on NGL section with top final product used as sale gas operating with different modes; DPC, C2, C3 JT.
- Work on fractionation section which includes Deethanizer, Depropanizer, Debutaniser and De-isopentanizer packages.
- Work on Ethane, Propane and Butane treatment sections.
- Manipulate/ monitor and start-up/shut-down different kind of strategic equipments such as compressors, steam/gas turbines, turbo-expander, pumps, furnace,
- Assisted the planned AKG2 total plant shutdown (March 2013).
- Assisted the planned AKG1 total plant shutdown (September 2013).
- Participate in the Qataris’ National Development and Training Program.
SONATRACH
- Ingénieur procédé GNL
2009 - 2012Process Engineer in the LNG1 Sonatrach Technical Department (Study and Development service – LNG Process/Production Engineering section) Algeria
-To prepare weekly and monthly reports about the plant consisting of Plant loss of production and Self-Consumption Identify production process limitations, investigate eventual causes and give feasible solutions.
-To ensure the proper functioning of facilities and LNG process parameters (daily Alarms and Laboratory analysis results monitoring).
-To study problems related to operations, propose Solutions and provide recommendations by presentations and meetings.
-To prepare and to plan unit/plant shutdown in collaboration with maintenance and assist/monitor some works on the field.
-To prepare isolation/blinding procedures according to the related job.
-To assist Dryers performances tests and Molecular sieves replacement jobs.
-To assist Chemical washing/cleaning of the Acid Gas Removal Unit.
-To monitor a good functioning of MCHE and assist A.P.C.I team for inspection & repairing job.
GL1/Z SONATRACH
- LNG Rover Operator
2003 - 2009- Worked on the natural feed gas treatment working in the carbon dioxide removal section unit and gas drying section
- Worked on natural gas feed fractionation section consisting of:
Demethanizer, deethanizer, depropanizer, debutanizer.
- Worked on the natural gas liquefaction section which used APCI process.
- To assist any maintenance works on the train.