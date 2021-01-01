Menu

Toufik BOUADJADJ

Notre-Dame de Gravenchon

En résumé

Over 11 years of experience related to Natural Gas exploitation ( treatment & Liquefaction).

Mes compétences :
Aspen hysys 8.6

Entreprises

  • ExxonMobil /RASGAS company LTD - Process Operator

    Notre-Dame de Gravenchon 2012 - maintenant June 2012 to date: Process Operator 1 in Al Khaleej Gas /Exxon Mobil-RAS GAS Company LTD (Qatar).
    - Work in Acid gas removal section using MDEA solution as absorbent.
    - Work on NG dehydration and Mercury removal sections.
    - Work on NGL section with top final product used as sale gas operating with different modes; DPC, C2, C3 JT.
    - Work on fractionation section which includes Deethanizer, Depropanizer, Debutaniser and De-isopentanizer packages.
    - Work on Ethane, Propane and Butane treatment sections.
    - Manipulate/ monitor and start-up/shut-down different kind of strategic equipments such as compressors, steam/gas turbines, turbo-expander, pumps, furnace,
    - Assisted the planned AKG2 total plant shutdown (March 2013).
    - Assisted the planned AKG1 total plant shutdown (September 2013).
    - Participate in the Qataris’ National Development and Training Program.

  • SONATRACH - Ingénieur procédé GNL

    2009 - 2012 Process Engineer in the LNG1 Sonatrach Technical Department (Study and Development service – LNG Process/Production Engineering section) Algeria

    -To prepare weekly and monthly reports about the plant consisting of Plant loss of production and Self-Consumption Identify production process limitations, investigate eventual causes and give feasible solutions.

    -To ensure the proper functioning of facilities and LNG process parameters (daily Alarms and Laboratory analysis results monitoring).
    -To study problems related to operations, propose Solutions and provide recommendations by presentations and meetings.
    -To prepare and to plan unit/plant shutdown in collaboration with maintenance and assist/monitor some works on the field.
    -To prepare isolation/blinding procedures according to the related job.
    -To assist Dryers performances tests and Molecular sieves replacement jobs.
    -To assist Chemical washing/cleaning of the Acid Gas Removal Unit.
    -To monitor a good functioning of MCHE and assist A.P.C.I team for inspection & repairing job.

  • GL1/Z SONATRACH - LNG Rover Operator

    2003 - 2009 - Worked on the natural feed gas treatment working in the carbon dioxide removal section unit and gas drying section
    - Worked on natural gas feed fractionation section consisting of:
    Demethanizer, deethanizer, depropanizer, debutanizer.
    - Worked on the natural gas liquefaction section which used APCI process.
    - To assist any maintenance works on the train.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :