Computational and medicinal chemistry
- PhD student
2013 - maintenant
Toufik SALAH is currently a PhD student in molecular chemistry at the University of Biskra. He received his Master’s degree in pharmaceutical chemistry from the University of Biskra. His research interests focus on molecular modeling, medicinal chemistry and computational chemistry, with an emphasis on geometric and electronic properties, structure-based design, property-based design, QSAR, Docking and screening in Drug discovery for antitrypanosomal compounds.