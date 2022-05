With the new incomers (spaceX and others), Space industry is undergoing a major change.

I try to contribute at my level to this amazing Ariane 6 programme within Airbus Safran Launchers.

My job (with many others) is to develop the new boosters of the launcher. First flight in 2020.



Mes compétences :

ingenierie et conception lanceurs

ingenierie et conception segment sol

pilotage projet

réponse à appel d'offre