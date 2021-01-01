Trésor BAPRE

Menu

After 18 years of experience in large international groups in the International Business Development division, I consolidated the tools that allowed me to take my entrepreneurial flight.

I am the founder of the B.Consulting agency, which enables international entrepreneurs to rely on French quality combined with real European and African expertise. Today working with about ten partners on the 5 continents.

With this success in mind, I founded my S1MPLE company. An incredibly simple and efficient platform allowing people facing insurmountable financial difficulty, to publish their requests in order to collect the necessary funds from a wealthy donor all over the world.The trust I have from the associations, Companies, philanthropists and people in need reassure me that a small action can have a positive impact on the world.

In 2018, I open myself to writing and to the universe of formation and influence in order to share what I have received.Simply give back to the African continent and to those who feel the need,the luck I’ve had and the different expertise I still cultivate.

Self-made man and multi-entrepreneur I now have at heart to develop an inclusive service to offer ever more innovative and unique services to the greatest number.

Entreprises

  • S1MPLE - CEO & Founder

    2017 - maintenant Région de Paris, France
    S1MPLE relie les personnes ou entreprises les plus fortunés du monde aux personnes dans le besoin via une plateforme simple à utiliser. Nous fournissons un niveau de transparence et de discrétion qui permet aux donateurs et aux personnes dans le besoin de se intéragir en toute sécurité et discrétion. S1MPLE est une solution simple pour ceux qui veulent faire la différence et pour ceux qui ont besoin d’aide.

    Les donateurs et les personnes dans le besoin peuvent créer des comptes, répondre à quelques questions et commencer rapidement. Un algorithme pour suggérer les demandes les plus en harmonie avec leurs critères, prêtes à recevoir leur aide immédiatement. Un don = un besoin justifié = une situation problématique entièrement résolu grâce à au donateur. Pas d’argent à attendre ou de condition de déblocage de fonds pour la personne que viens d’être sauvé. L’argent n’est qu’un moyen, pas une finalité !

    S1MPLE c’est simple

  • Reputation VIP - International Business Developer

    Lyon 2013 - 2016

  • B.Consulting - CEO & Founder

    2012 - maintenant B.Consulting est ,tout d'abord, une équipe de vente externalisée qui génère des prospects et vend des produits et des services pour le compte de sociétés qui souhaitent développer leurs activités. Nos partenaires ont plus de 15 ans d'expérience dans les entreprises Fortune 500. Notre objectif est d'aider nos partenaires à acquérir de nouveaux clients dans de nouveaux territoires.
    D'autre part, nous aidons les entreprises à réussir sur le continent africain. En tant que conseil en affaires internationales, nous visons à faciliter le lancement de votre activité localement, mais aussi à accroître les bénéfices et la compétitivité durable de l'entreprise sur les marchés africains.
    Avec un réseau actif dans les 55 États africains, nous nous efforçons de résoudre les problèmes pratiques et les défis auxquels sont confrontées les petites, moyennes et grandes entreprises lorsqu'elles essaient de s'implanter en Afrique.

  • Publicis Webformance - International Business Consultant

    ecully 2011 - 2012 Téléprospection B to B
    - Vente prestations et abonnements de communication
    sur internet
    - Gestion des impayés
    + de 90K € de CA réalisé en 10 mois ( panier moyens par vente 1200€ )

  • ADIMPO France - International Business Developer DOM TOM - Madrid

    2005 - 2007 - Responsable d'une augmentation des ventes SMB de 200 K€ à 290 K€
    mensuel soit 45% (objectif d’équipe sur CA mensuel)
    - Responsable d'une augmentation des ventes DOM TOM de 50 k€ à
    200 k€ mensuel soit 300 % (objectif personnel sur CA mensuel)
    - Gestion des clients Grands comptes / revendeurs
    - Prospections, Suivi et gestion des clients
    Gestion comptable des comptes clients

Formations

