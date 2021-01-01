Trésor BAPRE

After 18 years of experience in large international groups in the International Business Development division, I consolidated the tools that allowed me to take my entrepreneurial flight.



I am the founder of the B.Consulting agency, which enables international entrepreneurs to rely on French quality combined with real European and African expertise. Today working with about ten partners on the 5 continents.



With this success in mind, I founded my S1MPLE company. An incredibly simple and efficient platform allowing people facing insurmountable financial difficulty, to publish their requests in order to collect the necessary funds from a wealthy donor all over the world.The trust I have from the associations, Companies, philanthropists and people in need reassure me that a small action can have a positive impact on the world.



In 2018, I open myself to writing and to the universe of formation and influence in order to share what I have received.Simply give back to the African continent and to those who feel the need,the luck I’ve had and the different expertise I still cultivate.



Self-made man and multi-entrepreneur I now have at heart to develop an inclusive service to offer ever more innovative and unique services to the greatest number.