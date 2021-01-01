Menu

Uriel BERDUGO

Paris

En résumé

Financial Engineer particularly interested in Front-Office and Risk problematics.
Experience in pricing implementation of Derivatives (Equity, Rate & commodity - vanilla & exotics ).
High level in c++ programming.
High level in relationnal database using Oracle, Sybase.
Good knowledges in IT Architecture in FO/MO/BO environment.

Specialties :

Model implementation of many derivatives
Implementation of VAR Calculation (MC, parametric ), IRC
C++
Summit API
Kondor+ API

Mes compétences :
Pricing
C++
Investment Banking

Entreprises

  • Université Paris Dauphine - Lecturer

    Paris 2010 - maintenant Courses :
    - C++ programming - Application in Market Finance
    - Business intelligence & Market Finance

  • HSBC - IT Quant - Structured Rate Products

    Paris 2007 - 2011 IT Quant
    Intégration de modèles de pricing sur les Exotiques de Taux.
    Global Structured Rate Products
    Summit API's.

  • Natixis - IT Quant - Market Risk

    Paris 2006 - 2007 Rattaché à la direction des risques d'IXIS CIB:
    - Maintenance, Développements du Calculateur de la VAR.
    - Développements sur la librairie de Pricing: Prise en charge de nouveaux instruments.
    - Suivi de production de la VAR (Périmètre Action et Taux)

    Technologies: Linux, C++, Perl, XML/XSL

  • MCC (Messages Communication et Conseil) - Reuters Financial Software - IT/Finance Engineer

    2004 - 2006 Développements sur une interface entre Kondor+ (Progiciel FO) et KTP (progiciel BO).
    Développements de librairies OPEN TRADE autour de Kondor+ : Pricing de nouveaux instruments (Cancellable SWAPS, FX Foward ACCUMULATOR, Accrual Swaps ...).
    Développements de trade feed adaptor entre Borkertec et KTP.

    Languages : Java, C++, Oracle PL/SQL, Sybase, Tibco RV, UNIX.

Formations